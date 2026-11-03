How does Acer's Swift Air 14 with 8GB of RAM benefit from Windows 11's memory improvements?

Microsoft has revealed the depths of its work to make Windows 11 feel less sluggish, with the company claiming, among other things, up to 20% better responsiveness on systems with 8GB of RAM.

Microsoft has claimed before that things "seem faster," but is there any juice behind this new claim? I decided to find out myself by running some tests on an 8GB laptop in my office.

The results will likely be surprising to some, especially once we get into the heavier workloads below.

How I tested Windows 11's responsiveness on an 8GB laptop

Dell's XPS 13 and Acer's Swift Air 14 are both from a new group of 8GB laptops running on Intel Core Series 3 chips. (Image credit: Future)

I installed a barebones version of Windows 11 25H2 (262000.7019) from about a year ago on an Acer Swift Air 14 with an Intel Core 5 320 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD.

I didn't touch the page file (4524MB), and I only installed the necessary drivers before beginning my tests. I used the Best Performance power profile for all tests.

Once I'd completed all tests on 25H2, I upgraded to Windows 11 26H2 (26300.9711), which was released in October. Same system, same drivers, same programs.

Microsoft used telemetry data from things like Search, Settings, File Explorer, and Snipping Tool to measure responsiveness. I took a look at RAM usage instead; lower usage generally means fewer hiccups and interruptions, leading to an overall better experience.

Image 1 of 2 Windows 11 25H2's baseline memory usage after a fresh boot. (Image credit: Future) Windows 11 26H2's baseline memory usage after a fresh boot. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

For this test, I checked both new and old versions of Windows 11 about 10 minutes after booting the PC. This gives me a baseline to work with. I opened no additional apps and just let the system idle.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Windows 11 25H2 (262000.7019) Windows 11 26H2 (26300.9711) Total RAM Usage 5.3GB 4.1GB ^ Available RAM 2.3GB 3.5GB ^ Paged / Non-Paged Pool 351MB / 257MB 275MB / 300MB ^ Cached 2.2GB 2.3GB ^ Committed 4.7GB/9.5GB 4.4GB/9.5GB ^

The older Windows 11 25H2 version was eating up 5.3GB of RAM in this scenario, leaving 2.3GB free. Windows 11 26H2 dropped RAM usage to 4.1GB, leaving 3.5GB free. That's a big drop.

Although both commits are the same at 9.5GB, Windows 11 26H2 uses slightly less at 4.4GB compared to 4.7GB.

TL;DR: Windows 11 26H2 is well ahead in the boot test where no additional apps are running, using significantly less RAM than 25H2.

Testing common workloads in Windows 11 with 8GB of RAM

Image 1 of 2 Windows 11 25H2 memory usage in a common workload. (Image credit: Future) Windows 11 26H2 memory usage in a common workload. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Now that I've established a baseline, I put together a test to see how each PC handles an average user's daily workload.

I opened 10 tabs in Edge with a mix of Windows Central, Reddit, YouTube, Gmail, X, Amazon, etc. I also opened a Word document, Slack messenger, and the Spotify app.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Windows 11 25H2 (262000.7019) Windows 11 26H2 (26300.9711) Total RAM Usage 7.0GB 6.6GB ^ Available RAM 563MB 1018MB ^ Paged / Non-Paged Pool 332MB/397MB 300MB/345MB ^ Cached 580MB 738MB ^ Committed 11.5GB/12.2GB 9.1GB/10.4GB ^

Windows 11 25H2 climbed to 7.0GB RAM usage, while 26H2 hit just 6.6GB. That's about a 0.4GB improvement. Windows 11 26H2 was able to keep its cache larger while also committing less RAM at 10.4GB compared to 12.2GB.

For reference, committed memory indicates how much RAM the PC is setting aside for operations. In this case, 12.2GB of RAM committed includes physical system RAM and virtual memory (set by the page file). Committing less RAM keeps your system from clogging up, so this is good news.

TL;DR: Windows 11 26H2 keeps its lead under load, actively using less RAM and allocating less RAM overall.

Testing heavy workloads in Windows 11 with 8GB of RAM

Image 1 of 2 Windows 11 26H2 memory usage in an extreme workload. (Image credit: Future) Windows 11 25H2 memory usage in an extreme workload. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Although the fresh crop of recommended Windows 11 laptops with 8GB of RAM aren't really meant to handle workloads this heavy, I knew it would be fun to really stress out the PC.

I opened Edge (with 20 tabs), a Word document, an Excel spreadsheet, Spotify, Slack, Microsoft Store, the Photos app, File Explorer, and GIMP simultaneously for this test.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Windows 11 25H2 (262000.7019) Windows 11 26H2 (26300.9711) Total RAM Usage 7.3GB 6.8GB ^ Available RAM 352MB 764MB ^ Paged / Non-Paged Pool 355MB/434MB 318MB/357MB ^ Cached 383MB 638MB ^ Committed 14.7GB/15.2GB 9.8GB/10.4GB ^

You can see the 7.3GB total RAM usage on 25H2 and just 6.8GB on 26H2. That's a good sign, but there's some nuance.

Windows 11 25H2 began requiring more RAM than the system could provide, which led to paging and swapping, which led to disk usage spikes as the PC moved increasingly to virtual RAM.

Windows 11 26H2 also saw some disk usage spikes, especially when jumping around between apps and tabs, but not quite as severe.

The big number that stands out is committed RAM. 25H2 has 15.2GB allocated, while 26H2 has just 10.4GB allocated. Overall, the system is still using less RAM.

TL;DR: Heavy workloads bog down any 8GB system, but Windows 11 26H2 puts up a much more responsive fight than 25H2 from a year ago.

Windows Central's take

Acer's Swift Air 14 that I used for testing (pictured here at Computex). (Image credit: Zac Bowden / Windows Central)

It's a bad time to be shopping for a new PC. The world's supply of memory and storage is constrained due to demand from AI data centers, leaving scraps for the rest of us.

The shortage is also forcing PC brands to raise prices. To offset costs, these brands are also reintroducing 8GB RAM models. This has led to plenty of discourse as to whether or not that's enough memory for modern Windows 11, which I explored in June.

In my opinion, Microsoft is A) listening to its user base that has been asking for a more streamlined Windows 11, and B) making it easier for OEMs to sell 8GB laptops to a wider range of people.

I'm here for it. There's no reason Windows 11 should be bogging down a system with 8GB of RAM, especially if it's just being used for common tasks. Compared to almost exactly one year ago, it definitely appears that the work was well worth the time.

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