I found some of the best ASUS gaming gear up to 50% off for Black Friday, from keyboards to Xbox Ally docks
From mechanical keyboards and gaming mice to headsets and Xbox Ally docks, these are the ASUS deals worth checking out with savings up to 50%.
ASUS makes a ton of gaming accessories, but you don't need to sort through all of them to find the good Black Friday deals. We've picked out eight worth considering, with discounts reaching 50% on keyboards, mice, headsets, Xbox Ally docks, and more.
Our colleagues at sister sites, TechRadar and Tom's Hardware, have tested and highly recommended these accessories, and plenty of them are now on sale with early Black Friday discounts at Best Buy reaching up to 50%.
Transform your Xbox Ally into a full-blown home gaming console with this 6-in-1 docking station, which features a full HDMI 2.1 video port that can output gameplay at 4K resolution at 144Hz or 8K resolution at 30Hz, with Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode.
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This is the premium edition of the ROG Bulwark Dock for ROG Xbox Ally with more ports, faster data and power delivery, a modular cable, and an audio jack.
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"Great microphone quality, awesome sound and super comfortable cushioning set the Pelta up for greatness, but limited size adjustment and a finicky 3.5mm microphone jack hold it back. For the quality you get though, it’s easy to overlook these issues." ~ Zachariah Kelly, Staff Writer at TechRadar
TechRadar Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"With its lightweight design and seriously impressive performance, the Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition is a great all-round choice for esports." ~ Dashiell Wood, gaming editor at TechRadar
TechRadar Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"The ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless is the perfect compromise between gaming/enthusiast and full-size/compact." ~ Sarah Jacobsson Purewal, Senior Editor at Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ½
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"The Asus ROG Falchion Ace HFX is an extremely cool keyboard, providing a satisfying click on every key and offering a unique double port arrangement allowing for connection between two devices." ~ Zachariah Kelly, Staff Writer at TechRadar
TechRadar Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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Protect your gaming handhelds, laptops, and compatible accessories from the elements by storing them in this Waterproof bag that can be converted into a crossbody backpack or a waist pack.
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This bag features dedicated compartments that will store and protect 16-inch to 14-inch laptops with scratch-proof and waterproof shielding, along with extra storage for gaming accessories and drink bottles.
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Should I wait for Black Friday for better deals?
Many retailers are jumping the gun on Black Friday's official November 27, 2026, start date to host early Black Friday discounts that are very likely to last until then or possibly Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026.
With that in mind, you're better off not holding back on any more for a killer deal, as these are likely the best you're gonna get this year.
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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