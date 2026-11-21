Click for next article

ASUS makes a ton of gaming accessories, but you don't need to sort through all of them to find the good Black Friday deals. We've picked out eight worth considering, with discounts reaching 50% on keyboards, mice, headsets, Xbox Ally docks, and more.

Our colleagues at sister sites, TechRadar and Tom's Hardware, have tested and highly recommended these accessories, and plenty of them are now on sale with early Black Friday discounts at Best Buy reaching up to 50%.

Should I wait for Black Friday for better deals? Many retailers are jumping the gun on Black Friday's official November 27, 2026, start date to host early Black Friday discounts that are very likely to last until then or possibly Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026. With that in mind, you're better off not holding back on any more for a killer deal, as these are likely the best you're gonna get this year.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.