I didn't expect the XBOX Ally to drop to £379.99 for Black Friday in the UK, and I'm genuinely tempted to upgrade my handheld
This is the cheapest (white) XBOX Ally deal I've seen in the UK so far, while US retailers stubbornly stick to full price.
The white XBOX Ally is only £379.99 at Amazon UK right now, alongside a price-matching £379.99 listing at Argos for an early Black Friday treat, making Microsoft and ASUS ROG's PC gaming handheld an extremely tempting bargain in 2026. Even I'm considering it, because my Steam Deck is getting tired!
The Ally runs Windows 11, plays your PC games from the XBOX PC app, Battle.net, Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and just about anything else you can think of.
Who should buy the XBOX Ally?
When we tested the white XBOX Ally for our launch review, we did a lot of comparisons against Valve's Steam Deck for a good reason. At a glance, this budget-centric variant of the heavyweight XBOX Ally X is essentially a more comfortable, Windows-based handheld gaming option that ends up being far more affordable in deal seasons like Black Friday.
Crucially, the white XBOX Ally features AMD's Ryzen Z2A processor, which is far more of an entry-level chip than the higher-end Ryzen Z2 Extreme, meaning you'll need to consider which kinds of games you (or the person receiving it) will be running. For a shorthand rule, if a game runs well on a Steam Deck, you can expect the same experience on the Ally.
Most of the games I play on my handhelds are from previous generations, or are generally less demanding titles; think World of Warcraft: Forever, Euro Truck Simulator 2, and Streets of Rage 4. If you want to play cutting-edge AAA blockbusters like Gears of War: E-Day and Control: Resonant, you'd have a better time upgrading to the more powerful XBOX Ally X.
Where are the US discounts on the XBOX Ally?
For now, the (white) ROG XBOX Ally is still $599.99 at Best Buy, and likewise at Walmart. Sadly, Amazon US doesn't have any first-party sellers available, leaving only refurbished units and listings from resellers that either match its MSRP or sneak above it. I'm keeping my eyes peeled for any discounts on the US side.
Do I need Amazon Prime?
This deal isn't restricted to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime UK membership, but you may still benefit from faster shipping options if you have one!
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Ben is a Senior Editor of Windows Central, covering PC gaming hardware, software, and everything connected to it. He's built more custom desktops than he can count, and has hands-on experience with some of the most exciting components and accessories for Windows PC and Xbox. A lifelong obsession with Microsoft's technology has led to broad expertise in laptops and in the cutting-edge processors that are pushing the industry forward.
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