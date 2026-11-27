Gaming handhelds are some of the best things to happen to PC gamers in a very long time. I don't go anywhere without mine, and at home, it's the most convenient way to play when I'm sat back on a couch or lying in bed.

MSI's Claw A8 has not been shielded from AI-driven memory and storage shortages, and it launched earlier this year at $1,149 before climbing to $1,299. All that and more has been erased with this Newegg Black Friday deal that drops the price to just $979.

Ryzen Z2 Extreme Save 25% ($320) MSI Claw A8: was $1,299 now $979 at Newegg with promo code promo code BFF628

MSI's Claw A8 runs on an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, with 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Its 8-inch touchscreen has a crisp FHD+ resolution and 120Hz variable refresh rate. Hall Effect triggers and sticks keep controls precise. And an 80Wh battery keeps you going. Use promo code BFF628 at Newegg's checkout for the full discount.

Should I buy a gaming handheld with AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme in 2026?

The MSI Claw A8 remains a great gaming handheld in 2026. (Image credit: MSI)

TL;DR MSI's Claw A8 at $979 isn't the most powerful handheld out there, but it's certainly one of the most affordable considering its premium feature set and 1TB SSD.

I'll be honest with you: AMD's Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip is no longer the best you can get in a handheld. That award now lies with the Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip in handhelds like the Acer Predator Atlas 8 and MSI Claw 8 EX AI+.

Does that mean you should ignore every Z2 Extreme handheld, like MSI's Claw A8 that's on sale for Black Friday? Absolutely not.

The least you'll spend on the Intel handhelds is around $1,450. That's $470 more than the discounted Claw A8, and I think the more affordable handheld's feature set will win over a lot of gamers.

First, the Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip didn't lose any performance overnight. It's still capable of running practically any demanding AAA game at respectable frame rates on the native 1200p display, and it'll absolutely crush indie and competitive titles.

Not everyone is looking for the absolute best performance, opting instead to find the best balance of price, features, and power.

The handheld has Hall-Effect joysticks and triggers, premium additions that add precision and durability. It's comfortable to hold; its cooling system keeps the AMD chip under control, and the speakers are quite good for such a small device.

MSI clocks it at up to 3.5 hours of demanding gameplay in Endurance mode, and you should be able to double that if you're not pushing the system with demanding games.

A 1TB SSD that can be upgraded later is a huge addition, and 24GB of speedy LPDDR5x RAM will keep everything humming along nicely.

Not everyone is looking for the absolute best performance, opting instead to find the best balance of price, features, and power. That's where this MSI Claw A8 at just $979 slides right in.

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