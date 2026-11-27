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Premium Xbox and PC gaming headsets are enjoying an array of cuts for Black Friday, including my very own.

I've tested dozens, maybe over a hundred headsets at this point in my career, with raining reviews on Windows Central like some kind of headset reviewer hurricane. Out of all the ones I've reviewed, I eventually settled on this: the Arctis Nova Pro, owing to its massive versatility above all.

The Arctis Nova Pro Omni is currently $55 off for Black Friday, cutting a decent chunk off the typical $399 MSRP. It's still expensive even with the discount, but it's absolutely worth considering for those who play across multiple systems and for those looking for something truly premium.

This headset isn't as powerful as the more pricey Arctis Nova Elite, but it also won't bankrupt you. The Nova Elite is $600 big ones as of writing, and has no deal for Black Friday as far as I can tell.

Still, the core functionality remains in the Arctis Nova Pro Omni, with a dedicated LED digital audio controller, active noise canceling, a two-battery hot-swap system to make sure you're always topped off, and high-quality audio across the board. It also retains Hi-Res certification, a retractable microphone, and the ability to connect an Xbox Series X|S, PC, Bluetooth, and other consoles into a single wireless transmitter.

RELATED DEAL: The SteelSeries Aeon Pro Xbox controller is also on sale

As someone who plays across PC and Xbox, having a single headset I can easily and seamlessly swap and mix audio between is a must. Other headsets I've tried like this only let you do either/or, but as someone who streams from Xbox occasionally, having the ability to feed Xbox audio into my PC sound mix is a must. Up until the Omni and Artcis Nova range, I was using an Astro A50 with SPDIF optical direct into the TV to achieve this. SteelSeries finally allowed me to retire it.

I love this headset and currently have two of them, one in my old room at my parents' place for when I visit, and one at my current place with my partner. I cannot recommend this headset enough, although yes, it is very premium.

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