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Pokémon turns 30 this year, which means those of you who remember playing Pokémon Red and Blue on a Game Boy are now old enough to have disposable income. Razer apparently understands the assignment.

Razer has announced three new Pokémon-themed gaming headsets featuring Charizard, Lucario, and Sylveon, expanding a collection that already proves Pokémon merchandise does not have to be confined to plushies, trading cards, and whatever extraordinarily expensive piece of cardboard you just lost an eBay auction for.

Technically, none of these headsets is new. Razer is giving existing models Pokémon makeovers rather than launching new hardware. Charizard and Lucario get versions of the Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed, while Sylveon adorns the wired Razer Kraken V4 X. They're being released as part of Pokémon's ongoing 30th anniversary celebrations.

That's fine by me. Sometimes I don't need a revolutionary new driver architecture. Sometimes I just want Charizard on my head.

Charizard wins the headset battle, obviously

Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed Charizard Edition headset in black and orange, featuring flame graphics. (Image credit: Razer)

I've got the BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed Charizard Edition here for photography, and Razer wisely resisted the temptation to simply make the entire thing bright orange.

Instead, there's a black exterior with fiery red Charizard artwork across the earcups and headband, contrasting against orange ear cushions and headband padding. The result looks unmistakably Pokémon without resembling something stolen from a ten-year-old's bedroom.

It also helps that Charizard remains one of the most immediately recognizable Pokémon ever created. The original Generation I Pokémon is officially Fire/Flying type, despite decades of childhood logic insisting that the giant fire-breathing dragon surely had to be Dragon type.

Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed Charizard Edition retail box. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Underneath that paint job is the regular Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed, which starts at $99.99 without the Pokémon treatment. It uses Razer's second-generation TriForce 50mm drivers and 2.4GHz HyperSpeed wireless, with Bluetooth and USB connectivity also available. Razer lists the standard model at just 270g.

The Charizard tax, therefore, works out to $20, with this edition carrying a $119.99 MSRP in the United States. (And for some reason, it's at Target for $139.99, but you can pick it up today, at least!)

If you're still reading this, I'm sure you've paid more for considerably less sensible Pokémon-related things.

It's worth emphasizing that the V3 X isn't the flagship BlackShark. That distinction belongs to the BlackShark V3 Pro, which Windows Central's Zachary Boddy reviewed last year. He called the V3 Pro "the closest to perfection I've ever seen a gaming headset reach," praising Razer for addressing seemingly every complaint about the previous generation.



Basically, the "X" versions of Razer products are more budget-friendly, as the V3 Pro is $249.99.

If Pokémon isn't enough to dictate your purchasing decision, we've also extensively tested the competition in our best Xbox headsets guide.

Pokémon Razer BlackShark V3 X Hyper Speed (Charizard edition) $119.99 at Razer The Razer BlackShark V3 X Hyper Speed – Charizard Edition unleashes Charizard’s fiery determination into an officially licensed Pokémon wireless gaming headset, perfect for staying locked in and ready to roast the competition on PC, console, and mobile.

Team Lucario has entered the chat

Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed Lucario Edition headset in blue and black, featuring aura designs on cyan earcups. (Image credit: Razer)

If Charizard is a little too "look at me, I'm on fire" for your tastes, Lucario gets exactly the same BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed treatment for $119.99.

Razer describes the design as inspired by Lucario's "calm intensity," and the blue finish certainly makes it the more restrained of the pair. The actual Pokémon is Fighting/Steel type, which makes attaching it to a competitive gaming headset feel appropriately on-brand.

Same headset, same 50mm Gen-2 drivers, same HyperSpeed wireless. Your decision essentially comes down to which monster you'd rather have watching over your K/D ratio.

Lucario gets a slight head start in the US, too. It's available exclusively from Target from October 7, while Charizard launches October 13 through Razer.com and Target. Both are also headed to broader retail in Latin America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

And then there's Sylveon

The new Pastel pink Razer Kraken V4 X Sylveon Edition wired headset. (Image credit: Razer)

Sylveon goes in an entirely different direction, and not just aesthetically.

The Razer Kraken V4 X Sylveon Edition is a wired headset with 40mm TriForce drivers, a retractable HyperClear cardioid microphone, and Chroma RGB lighting (sweet). It comes decked out in Sylveon's characteristic pink-and-blue color scheme.

It's wonderfully unapologetic.

Sylveon is a Fairy-type Pokémon and one of Eevee's evolutions, officially categorized as the "Intertwining Pokémon." Its ribbon-like feelers can apparently send out a soothing aura that erases hostility, which frankly sounds like technology every Call of Duty voice-chat lobby desperately needs.

The Sylveon Kraken V4 X costs $109.99 and launches October 13 exclusively through Target in the United States, with wider retail availability across Latin America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

I choose you, Charizard

There's obviously no technical reason to replace a perfectly good headset purely because Razer printed a Pokémon on it. This is merchandising. Razer knows it, Pokémon knows it, I know it, and your wallet is about to find out.

But that's also rather missing the point.

The BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed is already a lightweight wireless headset offering 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. For an extra $20, Pokémon fans can get essentially the same hardware dressed as Charizard or Lucario. Sylveon fans have a slightly cheaper, wired alternative with RGB.

And having actually seen the Charizard edition outside Razer's immaculate press renders, I'll say this: it's pretty damn cool.

Sometimes that's enough justification.

Besides, it's Pokémon's 30th anniversary. Treat yourself.

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