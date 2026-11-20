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Call of Duty has been a massive financial hit year after year, regardless of anyone’s personal views on the franchise.

While I don’t doubt it has sold a truckload of copies, we know that the series has generated over $40 billion in revenue since its inception in 2003.

However, data suggests the franchise is down at least 32% compared to last year’s Black Ops 7, a trend I covered not long ago. Now, recent data from Circana reveals that this year’s release, despite being the best-selling game of October in the U.S., has failed to crack the top 10 best-selling games of the year.

What's behind Modern Warfare 4's disappointing sales?

Not even Task Force 141 could get Modern Warfare 4 to place in the yearly charts. (Image credit: Cole Martin for Windows Central, Activision)

This marks the first time Call of Duty has missed this list in the month following its release, and there are plenty of reasons why that might be the case. First, this year’s release isn’t a cross-generation title.

Unlike previous entries, Modern Warfare 4 is not available on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, which cuts out a huge chunk of players who have yet to upgrade. Then, well, there is just a lot of other competition releasing, like, I don’t know, Grand Theft Auto 6, which people have waited over a decade for.

This is all without mentioning Modern Warfare 4’s absence from Game Pass this year to help cut the cost of the Game Pass subscription. That no doubt helps boost player numbers and might even contribute to revenue thanks to microtransactions, but I digress.

I wouldn’t be surprised if, for many, it came down to choosing between spending the money on GTA 6 or Modern Warfare 4. With the price of games as it is, lots of people can only pick one. And well, Modern Warfare 4 is hitting Game Pass next year, so why miss out on what looks to be a once-in-a-generation game like GTA 6 for another yearly release of Call of Duty?

That’s just my two cents on the whole thing. I would love to hear your thoughts in the comments, and do be sure you take part in our poll down below!

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