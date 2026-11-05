Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has heard your complaints and is bringing back 120Hz to all 120Hz+ monitors, with or without VRR, for Xbox players
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's Season 1 patch notes reveal the game has removed the controversial mandate for VRR monitors by applying Performance Mode (120Hz) to all 120Hz displays
In the lead-up to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's release, the developers made the controversial announcement that the console versions would require VRR monitors in order to run at 120Hz in Performance mode.
Players who didn't have or couldn't afford VRR monitors were mad at this last-minute decision, and the developers took notice because, as of today, they have reversed it as part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's Season 1 update.
According to the Season 1 patch notes, the developers stated, "We have opened up 'Performance Mode (120Hz)' for all PlayStation 5 & XBOX Series X|S players with 120hz displays, regardless of VRR support. For the best experience, VRR is recommended."
So while VRR monitors are still needed to achieve the best frame rate performance possible, at least those who don't have VRR monitors won't be forced to buy one just so they can have smooth, optimal gameplay.
But will this and the rest of Season 1's content be enough to attract more players to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and help offset its worrying 32% sales drop? Only time will tell.
Experience the dark, climactic finale of Captain Price's personal war from the shadows as long-running storylines reach their heart-pounding breaking point in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. In addition to an epic campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 offers thrilling multiplayer modes such as the DMZ mode.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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