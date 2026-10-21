Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is mandating Xbox Players to get monitors with variable refresh rates, otherwise they can't achieve optimal performance
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has announced that its Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions will require monitors with Variable Refresh Rates for Performance Mode in order to run with high-level 120Hz framerates
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's full launch is imminent, but it's suddenly hit a technical roadblock that may hurt its chances of success with console gamers.
The developers of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 have announced on X that its Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions must run on monitors with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) enabled for Performance Mode support while players engage with its campaign and DMZ modes.
This requirement for VRR monitors will also be in effect for Call of Duty: Warzone with Season 1. If you do not have a monitor with VRR enabled and with least 120Hz refresh rates, the game's framerates in Performance Mode will be locked at 60Hz.
Asking players to get a different monitor days before launching your AAA game is certainly a "choice", and a very wrong one at that
This last-minute change won't affect you as much if you don't mind playing the single-player campaign at 60fps in Performance Mode or Resolution Mode for 4K resolutions to achieve greater cinematic immersion.
However, hardcore competitive Call of Duty fans who need as many frames as possible to reduce input lag during intense multiplayer matches or just smoother gameplay in general are beyond angry in the replies to this announcement on X.
I can hardly blame them for getting angry. Asking console players to get a different and expensive monitor if their current one (even if it has a 240Hz refresh rate) doesn't have VRR to achieve optimal performance just days before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23, 2026, is just ridiculous, and they should've warned people months in advance.
What makes this worse is that gaming monitors have become more costly and rarer to find for gamers on a tight budget these days thanks to the worsening RAM Crisis.
Nonetheless, we're not going to leave our fellow console players hanging. So we've scoured the internet for some of the best gaming monitors with VRR to help you circumvent this last-minute requirement and enjoy this AAA blockbuster at its best on Xbox.
"With its HDMI 2.1 port, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, VSync technology, and great color gamut, this gaming monitor was already a great option. Still, including a KVM switch propels it into being a fantastic choice for multi-system gamers." ~ Rebecca Spear, former Gaming and News Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
"ASUS eased my OLED fears with this ROG Strix monitor, thanks to its built-in proximity sensor and other sensible settings in its straightforward OSD menu. It's bright enough, looks incredible at 4K with tremendous motion clarity at 240Hz, and you can push for more if you can handle 1080p." ~ Ben Wilson, Senior Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
This monitor is an upgraded refresh of the HP Omen 27qs we reviewed in 2023, with a higher 280Hz refresh rates and AMD FreeSync Premium tech for VRR support while keeping the same high-quality ergonimic design, and 1440p resolution at 120Hz for improved Xbox gaming.
"The Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 is one of the very best curved gaming monitors on the market today. It offers great motion clarity thanks to its fantastic 240Hz (280Hz when overclocked) refresh rate, speedy 0.5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support." ~ Rebecca Spear, former Gaming and News Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
Experience the dark, climactic finale of Captain Price's personal war from the shadows as long-running storylines reach their heart-pounding breaking point in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. In addition to an epic campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 offers thrilling multiplayer modes such as the DMZ mode.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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