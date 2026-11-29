#SaveMassEffect fans rescue 18 years of BioWare's website history efter EA officially pulls the plug
Hundreds of developer blogs and community posts dating back to 2008 have been restored on Vigil's Archive after EA wiped the studio's site.
Following Electronic Arts’ closure of BioWare last month, the publisher officially shut down the studio’s website on November 26, redirecting visitors to EA’s farewell statement. Refusing to let three decades of gaming legacy vanish from the internet, the fan-led #SaveMassEffect campaign has stepped in to preserve it.
"We are Mass Effect" organizer Mer confirmed that she teamed up with @Olacardia, the creator behind the campaign's hub at SaveMassEffect.com, to recover the wiped pages. The duo successfully restored the vast majority of the site under a new section dubbed "Vigil's Archive" safeguarding hundreds of developer blog posts and community updates dating back to 2008.
Mass Effect fans have preserved 18 years of Bioware blog history but the fight isn't over
The archive rescue rounds off a busy few weeks for the whole #SaveMassEffect movement, which has now seen its Change.org petition climb past 337,000 signatures. In Canada, a separate parliamentary e-petition backed by NDP MP Don Davies cleared the 500-signature threshold required to trigger an official government response, urging lawmakers to help BioWare secure independence and protect its legacy as one of Canada's most important cultural exports.
Meanwhile, industry veterans have continued debating realistic ways to revive the series, with the former BioWare lead Christina Norman suggesting that a new Mass Effect title wouldn't necessarily require a $200 million+ AAA budget, pointing to the success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as proof that smaller, focused teams can still deliver standout RPGs.
The campaigners aren't slowing down anytime soon, as Mer confirmed the crowdfunded mobile billboard is still on track to appear outside The Game Awards next month with more plans brewing behind the scenes. Even if the broader push doesn't succeed in reviving Mass Effect, preserving a resource that means so much to the community is a massive victory in its own right.
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.