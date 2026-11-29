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Following Electronic Arts’ closure of BioWare last month, the publisher officially shut down the studio’s website on November 26, redirecting visitors to EA’s farewell statement. Refusing to let three decades of gaming legacy vanish from the internet, the fan-led #SaveMassEffect campaign has stepped in to preserve it.

"We are Mass Effect" organizer Mer confirmed that she teamed up with @Olacardia, the creator behind the campaign's hub at SaveMassEffect.com, to recover the wiped pages. The duo successfully restored the vast majority of the site under a new section dubbed "Vigil's Archive" safeguarding hundreds of developer blog posts and community updates dating back to 2008.

We refuse to let BioWare's history and legacy be erased. Thanks to @Olarcadia, BioWare's website has been restored at https://t.co/hrmQ3nET9j. We've recovered most of its content, including hundreds of blog posts dating back to 2008. BW will never be forgotten ❤️‍🩹 #SaveMassEffect https://t.co/QUUATKe9kYNovember 28, 2026

Mass Effect fans have preserved 18 years of Bioware blog history but the fight isn't over

(Image credit: Provided by We Are Mass Effect)

The archive rescue rounds off a busy few weeks for the whole #SaveMassEffect movement, which has now seen its Change.org petition climb past 337,000 signatures. In Canada, a separate parliamentary e-petition backed by NDP MP Don Davies cleared the 500-signature threshold required to trigger an official government response, urging lawmakers to help BioWare secure independence and protect its legacy as one of Canada's most important cultural exports.



Meanwhile, industry veterans have continued debating realistic ways to revive the series, with the former BioWare lead Christina Norman suggesting that a new Mass Effect title wouldn't necessarily require a $200 million+ AAA budget, pointing to the success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as proof that smaller, focused teams can still deliver standout RPGs.

This is a good example of why I think another mass effect game could be made for well under 200 million. I mean 5x the budget of Claire obscure expedition 33 should be more than enough. https://t.co/V25RBzrFdlNovember 8, 2026

The campaigners aren't slowing down anytime soon, as Mer confirmed the crowdfunded mobile billboard is still on track to appear outside The Game Awards next month with more plans brewing behind the scenes. Even if the broader push doesn't succeed in reviving Mass Effect, preserving a resource that means so much to the community is a massive victory in its own right.

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