SaveMassEffect campaign smashes GoFundMe goal in under 20 minutes — "Mass Effect deserves to not die in some EA vault, dead forever"

The passionate community fighting to rescue the Mass Effect franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Following a massive digital billboard activation in Times Square, the @WeAreMassEffect organizing team launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund further advertising efforts, and completely shattered their target in under 20 minutes.



The rapid success even took the organizers by surprise, and has made them temporarily pause donations as they plan their next move.

"We're raising funds for more billboards near EA HQ and The Game Awards!"

(Image credit: Provided by We Are Mass Effect)

The crowdfunding campaign was set up to purchase additional billboards located near Electronic Arts' headquarters and at the upcoming Game Awards.



The fundraiser has pulled in $5,715 from just 89 donations, easily clearing its initial $5,200 goal before organizers officially hit the pause button on contributions. Beyond funding the physical protests, We Are Mass Effect have promised that any excess money raised over the target will be directed to the UVW-CWA Game Worker Hardship Fund to directly support the developers laid off during BioWare's recent closure.

@kalaelizabeth We reached our goal in less than 20 minutes. We're incredibly proud of this community 😭October 27, 2026

The decision to halt donations so quickly was a sensible one, as the community plan their next move. The organizers over on the community Discord have stressed the need to take the campaign "one step at a time" to ensure transparency and guarantee that no one's money is put at risk. Apparently fraudulent accounts and copycat links are already appearing to pocket money from eager fans. Now that the goal has been met, the team is ensuring the funds are handled responsibly while they execute the promised billboards.

To keep the momentum going without soliciting more cash, the movement has established a dedicated home at SaveMassEffect.com. Organizers are also issuing a rallying cry to the community's creatives, urging YouTubers, podcasters, artists, and journalists to continue making content utilizing the #SaveMassEffect hashtag to maintain visibility. Fans have also been flooding EA social posts with #SaveMassEffect not unlike in the PlayStation physical disc debacle where anything PlayStation posted was met with fury.



With their petition still climbing and funding locked in for their next massive real-world stunts, the team promises they have "plenty more things in the works" as they continue to hold the line for Mass Effect and the BioWare studio.

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