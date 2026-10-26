"Save Mass Effect" is now live in Times Square as petition surges past 216,000 signatures

It was only yesterday I was writing about how the #SaveMassEffect petition had hit over 170k signatures ahead of plans for a billboard outside EA headquarters. Today I am elated to report that not only has the petition surpassed 216K signatures, but a billboard has officially reached the glowing screens of New York City.



Coordinated by the @WeAreMassEffect team and content creator Kala Elizabeth, the massive #SaveMassEffect billboard is now live in Times Square all day today.

🚨 WE'RE IN TIMES SQUARE! Together with @kalaelizabeth, we've managed to get a #SaveMassEffect billboard up in Times Square, NYC, all day today! 📍 1560 Broadway, above the Pelé store (Duffy Square) ⏰ 15 seconds every hour at :35 HOLD THE LINE! ❤️ https://t.co/wNP9Ak9Vh8October 26, 2026

The digital display is prominently located at 1560 Broadway, situated directly above the Pelé store in Duffy Square. Fans currently in the area can catch the advertisement running for 15 seconds at 35 minutes past every hour.

// This was the best footage & image I could get of the billboard from the city cam view in Times Square! #SaveMassEffect #HoldTheLine #MassEffect #EA #Bioware https://t.co/YhMIOEKbjjOctober 26, 2026

The words "Keelah Si'yah" is actually amusingly a typo. Kala has admitted on social media that this was supposed to be the iconic Quarian phrase "Keelah Se'lai" ("by the homeworld I hope to see one day")



Kala explained that their original billboard design was rejected over copyright issues, forcing a frantic redesign where she had to learn to animate in 10 minutes, leading to the accidental misspelling. Despite the rushed typo, it serves as a fitting tribute for a game and studio that fans are desperate to rescue.

Mer from the We Are Mass Effect team was out to get pictures live from NYC (Image credit: Provided by We Are Mass Effect)

If you are just catching up, this huge community campaign stems from EA’s recent decision to shutter BioWare and cancel the next game in the series. The campaign went into overdrive recently after a former developer leaked a pre-production trailer for the cancelled project, titled Mass Effect Universe. The leak revealed a highly ambitious RPG featuring a Galactic Cold War and deep choice-driven autonomy, showing players exactly the staggering potential of what was taken from them.



With their message now broadcasting to one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in the world, fans voices just got even louder. The WeAreMassEffect team have a Discord where they are discussing extending the billboard by way of crowdfunding, and perhaps expanding to other locations. Organisers have urged the community to "HOLD THE LINE!" as the grassroots campaign continues to gain remarkable momentum across social media.



If you want to pledge your support to the #SaveMassEffect campaign, don't forget to head to the Change.org petition here.

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