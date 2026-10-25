Petition to "Save Mass Effect" reaches over 170k signatures as fans plan billboard outside EA HQ

The fallout from Electronic Arts' (EA) decision to shut down BioWare continues to rage on as more about the planned Mass Effect Universe game has come to light in the passing days. The #SaveMassEffect petition has now surged past 170,000 signatures, and fans are escalating their efforts to get EA's attention, including talk of taking the message right to the publisher's doorstep.

Could fans manage to pitch a billboard outside EA HQ?

(Image credit: Bioware)

The push to "Save Mass Effect" has reached fever pitch following a devastating reveal that showed players exactly what they lost with the studio closure, a former developer released a pre-production trailer and gameplay details for the cancelled Mass Effect Universe, revealing a highly ambitious future for the franchise that will never see the light of day.



Channelling the community's frustration, passionate Mass Effect fan and lore content creator Kala Elizabeth took to X/Twitter to propose a fundraiser for a potential billboard outside EA's California headquarters to promote the #SaveMassEffect movement. The idea has quickly gained traction, with many prominent industry figures responding in support.

Soooo how are we feeling about purchasing a billboard outside of EA HQ? To spread the #SaveMassEffect movement but also to try to #SaveBioware? What about a little fundraiser to pool our money? Is that ridiculous? Crazy? Would anyone be interested?October 23, 2026

The movement shares a hashtag with the massive Change.org petition created by Joe Smith, but the billboard plans and additional upcoming initiatives are being coordinated exclusively by Kala Elizabeth and the @WeAreMassEffect team, completely separate from the petition's creator.

Just bought our first billboard for #SaveMassEffect! https://t.co/U26E6YAAxMOctober 25, 2026

Kala confirmed that a coordinated effort is in the works, stating they are "working on a plan with multiple things for next week" and "won't let Mass Effect, Dragon Age and BioWare go down without a fight!"

Could Xbox #SaveMassEffect? Our sources say no.

Dear XBOX Buy the Mass Effect IP, Hire the Best of BioWare and reform it. You already have RPGs, but nothing like this. It’s one of the best franchises in all of Sci-Fi, and there’s no games like that Trilogy The Return Of Mass Effect needs to happen https://t.co/khl6a7c1K5October 22, 2026

A somewhat sour note has been added to the community's rallying cry by an unconfirmed rumour about BioWare's final days. According to a post by user @baundiesel, BioWare developers allegedly attempted to buy out the studio and the Mass Effect IP before the closure, but EA "showed no interest in a deal". While this claim should be taken with a heavy grain of salt, it wouldn't surprise me at all if the development team believed in the project they were building this much.



Whether a billboard in California, or whatever else the community plans, will be enough to sway fatcat executives remains to be seen, but Mass Effect fans are making it clear they won't go quietly. As the campaign grows momentum, many are discussing if another publisher could step in and save the day, earning infinite brownie points with the gaming community in the process. Theories are heavily circulating that Xbox could step up to the plate. A hope not too out of the realm of possibility, given they recently swooped in to save Hideo Kojima's Physint after it was unceremoniously dropped by PlayStation. Brownie points aside, acquiring and funding a new AAA entry would be a considerable financial risk for Xbox, and I'm not convinced they have the appetite for risk right now. Our sources at Windows Central suggest that Microsoft is not going to make a bid for BioWare or Mass Effect.



Alternatively, CD Projekt Red is being touted as the perfect replacement to help, with fans hoping the RPG masters could give the Mass Effect universe the meticulous treatment and attention to detail it deserves.



If another studio were to swoop in and save Mass Effect, who do you think would be the best choice? Let me know in the comments below, and don't forget to visit #SaveMassEffect and pledge your support if you care at all about this legendary IP.

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