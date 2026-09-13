Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Battle net later this year, and Overwatch gets an Edgerunners collaboration

Sitting in the audience here at BlizzCon, I was curious to see why CD Projekt Red was attending, given we've already had the announcement of The Witcher 3 coming to Battle.net prior to the convention. It's clear, at least to me, that today this is a statement of intent for the relationship going forward, which they've just said themselves: "more coming in 2027," but we got a bunch of other tasty announcements on the Legends Stage today.

Cyberpunk 2077 joins Battle.net

(Image credit: CD PROJEKT RED)

The powerful partnership between Blizzard and CD Projekt Red has just been further cemented by the announcement that Cyberpunk 2077 is also coming to Battle.net later this year, following in the footsteps of The Witcher 3. For those who prefer to keep their gaming libraries streamlined under Battle.net alongside Blizzards multiplayer staples, Night City coming to the platform too will be a massive win.

Overwatch heads to Night City

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The crossover ambitions don't stop at storefront integration. CDPR and Blizzard also teased a an upcoming Overwatch collaboration featuring Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

While full details on specific character skins and legendary bundles are still under wraps, the confirmation alone has the convention floor buzzing. Seeing the vibrant, gritty aesthetic of Night City clash with the hero shooter's roster promises some standout visual designs.

The Witcher arrives in Sanctuary

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Of course, for Sanctuary fans, the crown jewel of today's reveals was our first in-engine look at the Barbarian styled as Geralt of Rivia. Available exclusively for players who preorder the upcoming Songs of the Past expansion on Battle.net.

The session is still ongoing as CDPR and Blizzard dive deep into the importance of Battle.net in linking communities together, and I wouldn't be surprised if Blizzard has their sights set on other franchises to incorporate into their own launcher.

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