EA officially shuts down BioWare and cuts 400 jobs — Mass Effect 5 has been cancelled

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Electronic Arts (EA) is officially closing the doors of BioWare, creators of Dragon Age and Mass Effect, as reported by Jason Schreier at Bloomberg. This comes as part of a corporate restructuring that will cut 400 jobs. The lay offs representing about 3% of EAs total workforce and include roughly 50 jobs at BioWare.

Rest in peace Bioware :(

Anthem had great promise but ultimately failed to deliver (Image credit: Electronic Arts (EA))

BioWare, founded in 1995 and acquired by EA in 2007 leaves behind a profound legacy in the role-playing genre. Its future has been on shaky ground given the reception and well-reported behind-the-scenes issues surrounding its most recent title, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which missed sales expectations. This followed the failure of the overhyped Anthem. However, I was one of many hoping for redemption with the promise of an upcoming Mass Effect 5 that was in early development. Unfortunately, that has now been cancelled.



According to an internal letter from EA Chief Operating Officer David Tinson and Chief Studios Officer Cam Weber, the publisher is taking a "hard look" at its operations. The cancellation of Mass Effect 5 is included in a bunch of cancelled projects, as well as a planned The Sims game code-named Project Lotus, shifting focus instead to a venture called Project Evergreen.

EA Shuts Down BioWare - YouTube Watch On



These sweeping cuts follow EA's transition to a private company in August, prompted by a $55 billion leveraged buyout led by Saudi Arabia’s investment fund. The acquisition placed nearly $18 billion in debt on the publisher's books, triggering a directive to slash up to $700 million in research and development costs.

Despite the closures, EA reaffirmed its commitment to its sports portfolio, Apex Legends, and upcoming action-adventure titles, including the next Star Wars Jedi game and Marvel’s Iron Man. EA will also continue developing Skate, though the team behind it will be downsized.



Additionally, the Battlefield franchise will continue, with Respawn and DICE collaborating on a new project rumored to be another entry in the Star Wars: Battlefront series.

"These games became so much more because you played them."

BioWare have put out a heartfelt statement on social media reminding us of all the great games they've worked on, from Baldur's Gate to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. BioWare were truly legendary and this loss will be felt acutely across the community.

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