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Black Friday sales are still live, and if you're in the market for a new Windows PC, right now if the best time to get one. In fact, I think this doorbuster deal on a Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x for just $599 is one not to pass up, especially considering its specs and size!

You won't find a much better computer for the price of this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x is a midrange Windows 11 laptop that features a great 15-inch 1080p touchscreen, along with an excellent keyboard and trackpad, housed in a well designed aluminum chassis that looks and feels great.

But it's what's on the inside that really counts with this laptop. At $599, you're getting quite a lot for your money. It's powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X2 Plus SoC, paired with 26GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which should be more than enough for day to day productivity tasks such as web browsing, email, Teams/Slack calls, and multitasking.

Additionally, the Snapdragon X2 Plus is also great for Photoshop and light creativity work. Thanks to its efficient chip design, the laptop should also last all day, which is another bonus you don't often see at this price point.

Ports wise, we have a 2x USB-C and 2x USB-A, a microSD card reader, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for great connectivity.

This deal comes in the Cloud Grey colorway specifically, which looks great. It's just 3.10lbs which is not bad for a 15-inch laptop, and, just 15.6mm thin.

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