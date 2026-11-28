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Black Friday is still going this weekend, which means now is your chance to grab yourself a whole computer for a silly-low price. In fact, I found this incredible deal on a HP OmniBook 3, which is now just $379 on Amazon this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And the specs aren't even terrible!

Save 37% ($220) HP OmniBook 3 (Snapdragon X): was $599 now $379 at Amazon The HP OmniBook 3 is HP's new budget friendly laptop that absolutely slaps at $379 for Black Friday. You're getting a Snapdragon X, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, with a 14-inch 1080p screen, and a good keyboard and trackpad. Plus, all day battery life!

For $379, this is the most affordable Snapdragon X laptop you can get right now

The HP OmniBook 3 is powered by Qualcomm's excellent Snapdragon X SoC, which is a super energy efficient yet capable chip that should result in a laptop that can handle your day to day productivity tasks with ease, while lasting all day.

This laptop specifically comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, which is fine enough for light multitasking, browsing the web, handling email, attending meetings in Teams/Slack, and even a light amount of photo editing.

It's not just what's on the inside that's worth talking about, either. The HP OmniBook 3 comes with a 14-inch 1080p screen, which while not incredible, is perfectly adequate at $379. 14-inches is the perfect size, bigger than the 13-inch MacBook Neo at more than $200 less.

It also has a great keyboard and good trackpad, which you don't always see at these prices. That's because this laptop is normally $599, which and competes with Apple's high-quality MacBook Neo. So at $379, it's a darn right steal.

There's also a healthy selection of ports, inluding two USB-C, two USB-A, a full-sized HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. That's way more than the MacBook Neo, and even more than the OmniBook 5 and Ultra.

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