I wouldn't ignore these Snapdragon X laptop deals if you need a new Windows 11 PC — Black Friday is already cutting up to $350 off
Whether you're studying or working remotely, these Snapdragon X laptops offer fantastic value ahead of Black Friday.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform has quickly become one of the most exciting processor options for Windows laptops, with a mix of efficient performance that delivers strong battery life and access to Microsoft's Copilot+ PC experiences for local AI built into its operating system and apps.
Even though Black Friday is still around the corner, several Snapdragon X-powered laptops are already earning early discounts across various retailers. Whether you're a student, remote worker, or an everyday user looking for a new Windows 11 laptop, these are all capable PCs up for grabs before Xmas.
Particular favorites include the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED for $649.99 at Best Buy, down from $999.99, and, of course, the Surface Laptop for $699.99 at Best Buy, down from $949.99. There's just about something for everyone, but we've picked the standouts that are worth your time.
"It's rocking a premium chassis that looks and feels great to use, along with a 1080p OLED display, a lush keyboard typing experience, and all day battery life thanks to the efficient Snapdragon X SoC under the hood." — Zac Bowden, Senior Editor
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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"The Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch is a gorgeous laptop that is great for everyday and productivity tasks with some of the best battery life of any laptop of its size." — John Loeffler, Components Editor
TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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This laptop will last you for days with its 41+ hour battery life, render images in sharp 2K resolution, and blaze through productivity tasks with its Snapdragon X CPU coupled with 8GB RAM.
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"The Asus Vivobook 16 (2025) offers decent performance, long battery life, a smooth touchpad, and a big screen." — Rami Tabari, Reviews Writer,
LaptopMag review: ⭐⭐⭐½
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Get work done quickly with the Acer Aspire Lite 14" AI laptop, configured with a Snapdragon X X1-26-100 processor, an NPU rated at 45 TOPS, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
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This ultra-thin laptop is armed with a Snapdragon X CPU to deliver silent, fast performance during heavy multitasking, a 2K OLED touchscreen that renders images with stunning colors, sharpness, and brightness, and 15 to 20 hours of battery life, so it has plenty of stamina while you're working your 8-hour shift at the office.
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Is it best to wait for Black Friday for a better deal?
Most of these laptops will be on sale from now until Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026. With Black Friday being so close, these early discounts are unlikely to change so you're better off taking advantage them of now lest they run out of stock.
Why are you recommending 8GB RAM laptops?
In the past, we'd recommend 16GB RAM for most Windows laptops because modern applications, web browsers, and multitasking workloads would quickly consume memory. However, 8GB RAM has become a more reasonable choice for users with lighter workloads, especially when paired with Qualcomm's efficient Snapdragon X processors. If your work mostly involves web browsing, Microsoft 365 work, email, video calls, media streaming, and basic productivity, an 8GB Windows system can still deliver a responsive experience.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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