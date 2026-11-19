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Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform has quickly become one of the most exciting processor options for Windows laptops, with a mix of efficient performance that delivers strong battery life and access to Microsoft's Copilot+ PC experiences for local AI built into its operating system and apps.

Even though Black Friday is still around the corner, several Snapdragon X-powered laptops are already earning early discounts across various retailers. Whether you're a student, remote worker, or an everyday user looking for a new Windows 11 laptop, these are all capable PCs up for grabs before Xmas.

Particular favorites include the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED for $649.99 at Best Buy, down from $999.99, and, of course, the Surface Laptop for $699.99 at Best Buy, down from $949.99. There's just about something for everyone, but we've picked the standouts that are worth your time.

14-inch 2K OLED Touchscreen Save 36% ($400) HP OmniBook X (Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

This ultra-thin laptop is armed with a Snapdragon X CPU to deliver silent, fast performance during heavy multitasking, a 2K OLED touchscreen that renders images with stunning colors, sharpness, and brightness, and 15 to 20 hours of battery life, so it has plenty of stamina while you're working your 8-hour shift at the office. Read more Read less ▼

Is it best to wait for Black Friday for a better deal? Most of these laptops will be on sale from now until Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026. With Black Friday being so close, these early discounts are unlikely to change so you're better off taking advantage them of now lest they run out of stock.

Why are you recommending 8GB RAM laptops? In the past, we'd recommend 16GB RAM for most Windows laptops because modern applications, web browsers, and multitasking workloads would quickly consume memory. However, 8GB RAM has become a more reasonable choice for users with lighter workloads, especially when paired with Qualcomm's efficient Snapdragon X processors. If your work mostly involves web browsing, Microsoft 365 work, email, video calls, media streaming, and basic productivity, an 8GB Windows system can still deliver a responsive experience.

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