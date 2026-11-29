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The Zenbook A16 is truly great to look at.

If you're in the market for a new, powerful Windows 11 laptop this Cyber Monday, you can't go wrong with the ASUS ZenBook A16, which is currnetly $400 off at Best Buy and is the only PC you can buy today with a Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme inside!

Save 21% ($400) ASUS ZenBook A16: was $1,899 now $1,499 at Best Buy Featuring a 16-inch 3K OLED touch display, a large trackpad and great keyboard, and the elusive Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme, this is the full package for on-the-go creatives looking for a powerful machine that also lasts all day.

The only Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme laptop money can buy

Turns out, the ASUS Zenbook A16 is the only laptop on the market with Qualcomm's highest end Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme. You won't find this top of the line configuration on any other laptop, making this the only deal you'll find this Cyber Monday on an Elite Extreme laptop.

When we reviewed it earlier this year, we have it the full five stars and said "this is everything a flagship Windows laptop should be." I think that statement holds true, especially considering how premium and performant this laptop is.

On the inside, we have the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme of course. This chip trades blows with the highest-end Intel mobile chips, and competes directly with the Apple M4 Pro SoC found in the MacBook Pro. It's paired with 48GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

This Cyber Mondal deal brings the laptop down to $1,499, which is cheaper than it was when it first launched before RAMageddon pushed prices up across the board. That makes this a great deal, especially with the 48GB of unified memory that's included.

It also has an incredible display. It's a 3K resolution, touchscreen, OLED, with 120Hz to boot. That's the full package, and something you just don't find on laptops this powerful at this price. It has great build quality too, one of ASUS' more premium enclosures thanks to its Ceraluminum finish.

Complete with a healthy selection of ports, including 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, a full-sized SD card reader, a HDMI port, and 3.5mm audio jack, along with all day battery life, it's the ultimate on-the-go machine for creative professionals.

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