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I've never understood why you can occasionally get Microsoft 365 and another piece of software for less than the usual cost of Microsoft 365. But why complain when you can save a bunch of money on Microsoft 365?

A pair of deals from Newegg gets you a year of Microsoft 365 Personal and a year of NordVPN for $46.99 or a year of Microsoft 365 Family and a year of Norton VPN for $83.99.

Why should you buy one of these Microsoft 365 bundles

Microsoft 365 is the industry standard for productivity. Whether you need to collaborate on a document, share a spreadsheet, or prepare a presentation, having a Microsoft 365 subscription is an easy way to get to work.

Microsoft 365 is also great for sharing other types of documents or files. Microsoft 365 Personal comes with 1TB of OneDrive storage and Microsoft 365 Family comes with 2TB of storage that can be shared across up to six users.

Even if you don't use a VPN, these are great deals on Microsoft 365. It's not like you have to use the VPN subscription that comes with your bundle. Solely using Microsoft 365 would still be cheaper through these bundles than grabbing a standalone subscription.

Of course, the bundles are even better bargains if you use a VPN to protect your privacy online or access content from certain regions.

I've used NordVPN for years and recommend it highly. It's easy to use on a range of devices and connects quickly and reliably.

Microsoft allows you to stack Microsoft 365 subscriptions for up to five years, so even if you're not due for renewal, you can take advantage of these Microsoft 365 deals.

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