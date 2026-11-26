The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is the one laptop I'd actually buy this Black Friday
All-day battery life, an OLED display, and this level of build quality are not supposed to cost under $800.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x has trickled down in price gradually since launch, but it is now at a jaw-dropping 46% off for Black Friday.
Thanks to the $700 discount, you get a premium laptop at a budget-friendly price. You usually have to compromise on display quality, battery life, build quality, or some other key area to get a laptop for under $800, but the Yoga Slim 7x breaks that trend.
"The Slim 7x (Gen 11) is a laptop I can see fitting in perfectly with students, home business pros, and casual users who simply want a laptop for around $1,199 (even less when it's on sale) that feels like it should cost a lot more." — Cale Hunt, Windows Central
Why you should buy the Lenovo Slim 7x
I keep coming back to the Yoga Slim 7x because Lenovo managed to pack premium features into a laptop that routinely drops into the mid-range price bracket. That's even more true now that this configuration is down to $799.99.
This laptop is just ridiculous value for the money. If I were spending my own money on a Windows laptop right now, I'd buy the Yoga Slim 7x without hesitation.
When reviewing the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, our Cale Hunt said the laptop felt like it should be more expensive than its $1,199 price tag. Six months later, the same laptop is down to $799.99.
The Yoga Slim 7x is a thin laptop that's only 0.55 inches when folded. It only weighs 2.73 lbs. But in our testing, it held up well and was rigid enough to resist creaking.
The 9.2MP camera on the Yoga Slim 7x beats many laptop cameras in this price range. It also supports Human Presence Detection (HPD), which can unlock or lock your PC automatically when you leave or approach the computer.
For $799.99, you're getting a Snapdragon X2 Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an OLED display. Plenty of laptops in this price range ship with 8GB of memory and 512GB or less of storage.
Considering Best Buy has basically the same laptop with less storage on sale for $969 right now, I'd suggest grabbing the Yoga Slim 7x from Lenovo quickly.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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