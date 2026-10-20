If you need a reliable PC and can't wait for Black Friday, this 2K OLED laptop with 15 hours of battery life will suit you nicely
The HP Omnibook X 2-in-1 laptop is a worker's and student's best friend with its vibrant 2K display and a transforming design that's now 25% off.
Black Friday is right around the corner, but that doesn't mean you have to wait for a discount on laptops if you need one to clear last-minute deadlines at work or get caught up before heading to school.
For example, the HP Omnibook X Flip 2-in-1, with its crisp 16-inch display, all-day battery, and next-gen performance, is currently on sale with a 25% discount for $1,199.99 at Best Buy.
"The OmniBook X Flip 16 is a great all-rounder. It's well built, lovely to use, and the balance of power and stamina make for a laptop that's as happy sitting on a desk as it is coming on your travels. And whether it's work or play, the OLED touchscreen is a delight." ~ Sashua Muller, freelance journalist,
ITPro review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Why buy the HP Omnibook X Flip 16" laptop?
This configuration of the HP Omnibook X Flip 2-in-1 is the total package when it comes to casual use and productivity efficiency thanks to its AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, offering fast performance when running programs, transferring files, or simply booting up.
It also features a 16" 2K OLED Touchscreen that delivers vibrant colors with 100% DCI-P3 coverage for accurate colors and 120Hz adaptive refresh rates to deliver smooth visuals.
On top of that, the HP Omnibook X Flip features an NPU with 50 TOPS to help perform local AI tasks, a smart hybrid build that can swap between laptop, tent, reverse, and tablet modes, and a massive battery life of 15 hours before needing a recharge.
Is it good for AAA gaming?
No, the HP Omnibook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop struggles to run intensive AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 due to its limited integrated graphics card that was meant for workflow tasks rather than gaming. This isn't a gaming laptop.
Can I upgrade it's RAM?
No, the RAM is soldered into the HP Omnibook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop's motherboard so it can't be upgraded with a different one.
Should I wait until Black Friday for a better deal?
Often, I would suggest waiting until Black Friday for a chance at a bigger discount on laptops. However, with the RAM crisis constantly raising the prices of all things tech-related, there's a chance the HP Omnibook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop's price will rise so high that not even Black Friday discounts will make it affordable. With that in mind, it may be a good idea to take advantage of this discount while it lasts, if it suits your budget.
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.