Click for next article

Black Friday is right around the corner, but that doesn't mean you have to wait for a discount on laptops if you need one to clear last-minute deadlines at work or get caught up before heading to school.

For example, the HP Omnibook X Flip 2-in-1, with its crisp 16-inch display, all-day battery, and next-gen performance, is currently on sale with a 25% discount for $1,199.99 at Best Buy.

Why buy the HP Omnibook X Flip 16" laptop?

The HP Omnibook X Flip's Tent Mode (Image credit: ITPRO (Sashua Muller) | HP)

In Brief HP's OmniBook X Flip 16 is a 2-in-1 laptop offering a high-resolution, high-contrast display, long battery life, and a convertible design for $1,199.99. A $400 discount is a great deal, even before Black Friday.

This configuration of the HP Omnibook X Flip 2-in-1 is the total package when it comes to casual use and productivity efficiency thanks to its AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, offering fast performance when running programs, transferring files, or simply booting up.

It also features a 16" 2K OLED Touchscreen that delivers vibrant colors with 100% DCI-P3 coverage for accurate colors and 120Hz adaptive refresh rates to deliver smooth visuals.

On top of that, the HP Omnibook X Flip features an NPU with 50 TOPS to help perform local AI tasks, a smart hybrid build that can swap between laptop, tent, reverse, and tablet modes, and a massive battery life of 15 hours before needing a recharge.

Is it good for AAA gaming? No, the HP Omnibook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop struggles to run intensive AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 due to its limited integrated graphics card that was meant for workflow tasks rather than gaming. This isn't a gaming laptop.

Can I upgrade it's RAM? No, the RAM is soldered into the HP Omnibook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop's motherboard so it can't be upgraded with a different one.

Should I wait until Black Friday for a better deal? Often, I would suggest waiting until Black Friday for a chance at a bigger discount on laptops. However, with the RAM crisis constantly raising the prices of all things tech-related, there's a chance the HP Omnibook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop's price will rise so high that not even Black Friday discounts will make it affordable. With that in mind, it may be a good idea to take advantage of this discount while it lasts, if it suits your budget.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.