Time's closing fast on these stylish Grand Theft Auto 6 Editions "Editor's Choice" Xbox Controllers at 20% off
The Ocean Breeze and Sunset BLVD GameSir G7 Pros combine Vice City-ready colors with a controller we already rated 4.5/5.
GameSir’s Ocean Breeze and Sunset BLVD G7 Pro controllers look made for GTA 6, and they’re backed by the same excellent hardware we rated 4.5/5.
The "Ocean Breeze" variant is $79.99 at Amazon, and the "Sunset BLVD" variant is $79.99 at Amazon, both with a favorable 20% discount.
"The GameSir G7 Pro is a fantastic controller, especially for just $80. You're getting an excellent core gaming experience bolstered by more features than you can shake a stick at, and wireless connectivity with ALMOST everything." — Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
This "Sunset BLVD" captures the tropical vibes of Grand Theft Auto 6's Florida-inspired setting while maintaining the strong durability and precise, responsive controls of regular GameSir G7 Pro controllers.
Why the GameSir G7 Pro is such a good fit for GTA 6
Here's one reason to get this: Windows Central actually tested this controller and gave it 4.5/5.
The performance feels good across the board with no input lag; it feels comfy to hold without straining your wrists, and the TMR Thumbsticks and Hall Effect Triggers are a godsend for improving the accuracy of your shots in shooting games, especially for a title like Grand Theft Auto 6, where chaotic firefights are common.
Plus, the "Ocean Breeze" and "Sunset BLVD" variants are pretty slick to look at, as their bright colors and tropical designs capture the Floridian vibe of Grand Theft Auto 6's setting quite well, immersing you in its story and action further while playing.
On top of that, these controllers come with charging docks so you can recharge their long-lasting batteries after around 10 hours of use.
How long will these discounts last?
Amazon currently lists both colorways at $71.99, but deal pricing and stock can change at any time. If these are the colors you want, I wouldn't count on the discount sticking around.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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