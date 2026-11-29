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GameSir’s Ocean Breeze and Sunset BLVD G7 Pro controllers look made for GTA 6, and they’re backed by the same excellent hardware we rated 4.5/5.

The "Ocean Breeze" variant is $79.99 at Amazon, and the "Sunset BLVD" variant is $79.99 at Amazon, both with a favorable 20% discount.

Why the GameSir G7 Pro is such a good fit for GTA 6

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Here's one reason to get this: Windows Central actually tested this controller and gave it 4.5/5.

TL;DR Why we recommend it The G7 Pro earned 4.5/5 in our review thanks to its responsive controls, TMR thumbsticks, Hall Effect triggers, remappable buttons, and strong overall feel. The Ocean Breeze and Sunset BLVD variants add an especially fitting look for GTA 6.

The performance feels good across the board with no input lag; it feels comfy to hold without straining your wrists, and the TMR Thumbsticks and Hall Effect Triggers are a godsend for improving the accuracy of your shots in shooting games, especially for a title like Grand Theft Auto 6, where chaotic firefights are common.

Plus, the "Ocean Breeze" and "Sunset BLVD" variants are pretty slick to look at, as their bright colors and tropical designs capture the Floridian vibe of Grand Theft Auto 6's setting quite well, immersing you in its story and action further while playing.

On top of that, these controllers come with charging docks so you can recharge their long-lasting batteries after around 10 hours of use.

How long will these discounts last? Amazon currently lists both colorways at $71.99, but deal pricing and stock can change at any time. If these are the colors you want, I wouldn't count on the discount sticking around.

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