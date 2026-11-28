GameSir controllers have been getting serious momentum of late, not least because they're delivering the latest tech and performance at seriously attractive prices.

That's never truer than with the G7 Pro, one of our favorite Xbox controllers. But there's also a PC-only version with an 8,000 Hz polling rate that, thanks to the Black Friday weekend, is an absolute must-buy at just $63.99 at Amazon.

The only PC controller you should buy on Black Friday weekend

8,000 Hz controllers are starting to become more common, but they often command a premium price. Especially if you also want that performance wirelessly. You look at a controller like the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K as an example, and the magnitude of what GameSir has achieved becomes clear.

Where the Razer Controller has a regular price of $200 (reduced to $120 for Black Friday weekend at Amazon), the GameSir G7 Pro 8K is usually around $80. Drop that to this Black Friday price, and it's an absolute no-brainer.

All the boxes are ticked. It has TMR thumbsticks, hall effect triggers that become micro-switches when you enable the trigger stops, customizable buttons, additional buttons on the back, wired and wireless connectivity, haptic motors, even a stand to put it on when you're done.

The black version is the cheapest right now, but there are other finishes, such as the Aimlabs Edition, which is still only $69.99 at Best Buy in the current sales. But the faceplate can also be swapped out. As can the thumbsticks, as you get a selection in the box, as well as a couple of different D-pad designs.

Obviously if you're also an Xbox player, you'll need to sacrifice 8,000 Hz and get the regular G7 Pro, but if you're PC-only, this is easily the only controller you should be buying right now when it's at this price.

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