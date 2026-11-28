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Black Friday deals are still ongoing this weekend, which means now is a great time to upgrade your Windows 11 PC with a Windows Hello-compatible webcam. The Lenovo Performance FHD Webcam is now just $49.99 at Best Buy for Black Friday, which will net you a great 1080p webcam that has built-in IR sensors for Windows Hello face unlock!

Save 38% ($30) Lenovo Performance FHD Hello Webcam: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy Lenovo's Performance FHD Webcam is a great, affordable camera for your PC setup. Attach it to the top of your monitor and join video calls and make videos seamlessly. Plus, it has IR sensors for secure Windows Hello face unlock, making signing in and authenticating passwords a total breeze.

Why you should add Windows Hello to your PC

I've always said that once you switch to Windows Hello face unlock, you'll never want to go back to a PC without it. Windows Hello is just like Face ID on the iPhone and iPad, which is to say it's incredibly secure and pretty much automatic. You don't even think about signing into your iPhone and iPad, and Windows Hello does the same on a Windows PC.

With a Windows Hello-equipped webcam, whenever you turn on your PC, you'll find yourself automatically logged in as soon as Windows reaches the usual sign-in screen. The webcam will wake up, check for your face, and show you the desktop without you needing to lift a finger. It's fast and secure, and works almost like magic.

I've been using Windows Hello for a decade, and I don't think I'd ever go back to using a PC without it. Typing in a password or passcode every time I want to log in is so annoying; I would much rather use my face to do it, as it's not something I actively need to partake in.

The Lenovo Performance FHD Webcam is also just a great all-around webcam, even if you don't intend to use it for Windows Hello. It has a 1080p sensor, which is plenty sharp for video calls and streaming, and that sensor is also wide at 95 degrees, meaning you can fit multiple people in shot comfortably.

It also has a built-in privacy shutter, which is also handy for when you want to ensure nobody can see you through your camera lens. Ultimately, there's no reason not to upgrade your Windows 11 PC with this Windows Hello-equipped Lenovo webcam this Black Friday weekend.

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