Ever since AI ruined the storage market with its data center demand, I've been keen on finding the lowest SSD prices. That's been a lot easier this week thanks to Black Friday savings, and arguably the best deal around is still live at one retailer.

I'm talking about the Kingston NV3 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, down to $139.99 at B&H. It's already gone at Best Buy, Amazon, and Newegg, so I wouldn't wait too long to grab this one if your PC is hungry for storage.

1TB Save 35% ($76) Kingston NV3 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: was $215.99 now $139.99 at BHPhoto

If there's one M.2 SSD deal you should be aware of this Black Friday, it's Kingston's 1TB NV3. Down to $139.99 for the occasion, it's one of the most affordable ways to buff your storage capacity in a squeezed market. It already sold out at Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg, but you can still grab it from B&H. Supplies are limited, so don't wait long.

Is the 1TB Kingston NV3 SSD a good fit for my PC?

Kingston's NV3 SSD is as good in a laptop as it is in a desktop PC. (Image credit: Kingston | Edited with Gemini)

Kingston's NV3 SSD might not be as fast as some of the truly premium drives out there, but it also doesn't cost hundreds of dollars.

The fact that you can get any 1TB drive for about $140 during the worst hardware shortage in history is frankly remarkable.

The NV3 has PCIe 4.0 NVMe speeds hitting 6,000MB/s read and 4,000MB/s write. That's far more performance than you need for smooth OS boots and app launches, and it's suitable for PC gaming as well.

If you're working with a desktop PC, this is a great way to add some bulk storage for images, videos, or games. If you're working with a laptop, the NV3 is rather power-efficient and doesn't get hot.

What you will want to watch out for is heavy sustained workloads common in professional tasks; a pricier drive should be considered here. For everything else, Kingston's NV3 should be a great addition.

Considering this $139 deal has already sold out at Best Buy, Amazon, and Newegg, I wouldn't wait too long to snag it from B&H. Supplies are limited, and you don't want to miss storage on the cheap.

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