If you're on the hunt for a laptop with a large screen, plenty of storage, and enough memory to keep your system feeling responsive for years, Amazon has a deal worth checking out. A $430 discount on the ASUS Vivobook S16 drops the laptop to $1,169.99 for Black Friday.

The ASUS Vivobook S16 combines an AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor with 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch OLED display. While many laptops in this price range feature just 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ASUS packs in double the memory and storage without pushing the system into premium-laptop pricing.

32GB?! Save 27% ($430.50) ASUS Vivobook S 16: was $1,599.99 now $1,169.49 at Amazon Amazon just slashed $430 off the ASUS Vivobook S16, which pairs 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD with a 16-inch OLED display and AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor.

Why this is a good deal

The real appeal of this deal is the overall package. For under $1,200, you're getting a Ryzen AI-powered Copilot+ PC with a large OLED display, 32GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD.

The Vivobook S16 should also be a good fit for anyone who spends most of the day away from a desk. ASUS rates the laptop for all-day battery life, and the system weighs less than many 16-inch laptops.

While the panel's 1920x1200 resolution is not the highest you'll find in this price range, OLED technology delivers deep blacks and excellent contrast, making movies, TV shows, and other content look good.

I also appreciate ASUS including a healthy selection of ports. The Vivobook S16 features two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack, making it easy to connect external displays and accessories without carrying a collection of adapters.

The Vivobook S16 isn't trying to be a gaming laptop or a premium ultrabook. Instead, it focuses on the basics, pairing a large OLED display with a roomy 1TB SSD, plenty of ports, and a battery that can get through a full workday.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.