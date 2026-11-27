Need a big-screen laptop? This ASUS Vivobook S16 has 32GB of RAM and is $430 off for Black Friday
The ASUS Vivobook S16 delivers a rare combination of memory, storage, and screen size for under $1,200.
If you're on the hunt for a laptop with a large screen, plenty of storage, and enough memory to keep your system feeling responsive for years, Amazon has a deal worth checking out. A $430 discount on the ASUS Vivobook S16 drops the laptop to $1,169.99 for Black Friday.
The ASUS Vivobook S16 combines an AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor with 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch OLED display. While many laptops in this price range feature just 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ASUS packs in double the memory and storage without pushing the system into premium-laptop pricing.
Amazon just slashed $430 off the ASUS Vivobook S16, which pairs 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD with a 16-inch OLED display and AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor.
Why this is a good deal
The real appeal of this deal is the overall package. For under $1,200, you're getting a Ryzen AI-powered Copilot+ PC with a large OLED display, 32GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD.
The Vivobook S16 should also be a good fit for anyone who spends most of the day away from a desk. ASUS rates the laptop for all-day battery life, and the system weighs less than many 16-inch laptops.
While the panel's 1920x1200 resolution is not the highest you'll find in this price range, OLED technology delivers deep blacks and excellent contrast, making movies, TV shows, and other content look good.
I also appreciate ASUS including a healthy selection of ports. The Vivobook S16 features two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack, making it easy to connect external displays and accessories without carrying a collection of adapters.
The Vivobook S16 isn't trying to be a gaming laptop or a premium ultrabook. Instead, it focuses on the basics, pairing a large OLED display with a roomy 1TB SSD, plenty of ports, and a battery that can get through a full workday.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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