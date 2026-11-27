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A few months ago, my colleague Jez Corden gifted me the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II headset for Xbox and PC to replace my dying Turtle Beach Gen 700 (Gen 3), and it was one of the best Xbox headsets I've used in years.

With its incredible Hi-Res audio, Active Noise Cancellation, and the ability to swap signals with multiple devices, among other features, I'd highly recommend it for any Xbox player, especially now that it's 29% off for $248.49 at Amazon (down from $349.99).

Why buy the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II?

Jez Corden using the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

First and foremost, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II headset produces some of the best audio quality I've ever heard thanks to its 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers. Songs feel like I'm in a private concert with these headphones on, producing thundering yet warm bass, gigantic virtual soundscapes with clear separation, and treble, mids, and highs with no distortion.

The same applies when using it for gaming, elevating its sound design and music to cinema-levels of immersive. The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II even has a special SuperHuman Hearing that, when configured through the bundled Swarm II app, you can set it to focus on the sound of footsteps or gunfire so no enemies get the drop on you in games like Call of Duty, Overwatch, or Warhammer 40,000: Darktide ever again.

Other notable features include Active Noise Cancellation to block out background noise, a solid design with extremely cosy cushioning earphones, the ability to easily switch between Xbox and PC USB signals on the fly via its transmitter dock, and two 40-hour battery packs (one you use in the headset, while the other recharges in the transmitter dock after use).

Cheaper alternatives

Now, while being off by $101.50 is by far the biggest and sweetest discount the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II has ever had (according to CamelCamelCamel), I know $248.49 can still be pretty expensive for most people during this tech price-hiking RAM Crisis age.

So I've prepared some alternative backup headset options also on sale for Black Friday for those on a tighter budget, that we and our sister websites have tested and highly reviewed in the past.

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