One of the best Xbox headsets we’ve used in years just dropped by over $100 for Black Friday
We already considered the Stealth Pro II one of the best Xbox headsets we’ve used in years. A discount of more than $100 makes it considerably easier to recommend.
A few months ago, my colleague Jez Corden gifted me the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II headset for Xbox and PC to replace my dying Turtle Beach Gen 700 (Gen 3), and it was one of the best Xbox headsets I've used in years.
With its incredible Hi-Res audio, Active Noise Cancellation, and the ability to swap signals with multiple devices, among other features, I'd highly recommend it for any Xbox player, especially now that it's 29% off for $248.49 at Amazon (down from $349.99).
"This headset is immaculate and confident in both lifestyle and gaming applications. The design is among the best I've ever seen, with subtle accents that are both iconic without being gaudy or over-the-top. The functionality is superb, and the audio is crystalline across the board." ~ Jez Corden, Executive Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
Why buy the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II?
First and foremost, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II headset produces some of the best audio quality I've ever heard thanks to its 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers. Songs feel like I'm in a private concert with these headphones on, producing thundering yet warm bass, gigantic virtual soundscapes with clear separation, and treble, mids, and highs with no distortion.
The same applies when using it for gaming, elevating its sound design and music to cinema-levels of immersive. The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II even has a special SuperHuman Hearing that, when configured through the bundled Swarm II app, you can set it to focus on the sound of footsteps or gunfire so no enemies get the drop on you in games like Call of Duty, Overwatch, or Warhammer 40,000: Darktide ever again.
Other notable features include Active Noise Cancellation to block out background noise, a solid design with extremely cosy cushioning earphones, the ability to easily switch between Xbox and PC USB signals on the fly via its transmitter dock, and two 40-hour battery packs (one you use in the headset, while the other recharges in the transmitter dock after use).
Cheaper alternatives
Now, while being off by $101.50 is by far the biggest and sweetest discount the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II has ever had (according to CamelCamelCamel), I know $248.49 can still be pretty expensive for most people during this tech price-hiking RAM Crisis age.
So I've prepared some alternative backup headset options also on sale for Black Friday for those on a tighter budget, that we and our sister websites have tested and highly reviewed in the past.
"Absolutely immaculate sound and bass, cavernous soundscape with great pin-point separation, fine fabrics with memory foam cups, durable and dense construction — there's almost nothing to complain about here." ~ Jez Corden, Executive Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
"Razer’s stripping down of the pricier BlackShark models to a budget price point makes minor and inevitable compromises in sound quality, mic clarity, and features, but the fundamental sound, comfort, and look are still formidable." ~ Phil Iwaniuk, Contributor at TechRadar
TechRadar Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
"The Stealth 600, as its price suggests, probably isn't going to blow your mind. But it doesn't blow up the bank at $99, and comes with absolutely monstrous 80-hour battery life, generous comfort, durable construction, and a solid sound experience." ~ Jez Corden, Executive Editor
Windows Central Review:⭐⭐⭐⭐
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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