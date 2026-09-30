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Logitech just announced a pair of headphones that I'm sure will make my wife jealous. The new Zone Vibe Pro headphones promise all-day battery life, clear audio powered by AI voice isolation, and Adaptive Noise Cancellation. But what makes me wish I had a pair is the repairable nature of the headphones.

The Zone Vibe Pro headphones are far from the first headphones to have replaceable parts. But they caught my eye because the earpads of my wife's primary headphones just fell off the other day, and battery life is not what it used to be. Official earpads are available, but those are the only parts that can be replaced.

In contrast, Logitech will sell replacement earpads, head straps, and batteries for the Zone Vibe Pro through its Spare Parts Store.

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While writing this article, I briefly mentioned to my wife how Logitech sells spare parts and she emphatically asked why we couldn't get parts the same way for our other accessories.

The most expensive parts of electronic devices are rarely the first parts to wear out. Wires, woofers, and most of the vital components are encased in plastic, metal, or some fancy material depending on what gadget you're dealing with. Considering the current economy and the way prices are trending, I'd rather spend a few dollars on replacement parts than buy a new device altogether.

The Zone Vibe Pro costs $259.99. That price is in line with similar headphones, but it's still quite a bit of money to invest. Being able to replace a worn-out part for a fraction of the total price of the headphones will help future-proof them.

The Zone Vibe Pro headphones have a boomless design that differentiates them from the less premium Zone Vibe (non-pro). Logitech says the headphones get up to 30 hours of listening or 18 hours of call time when ANC is enabled.

When the battery does run out, you can charge the headphones for five minutes to get an additional hour of call time.

If you are a business user, you can get the Zone Vibe Pro for Business which are certified for meeting apps like Microsoft Teams and support IT fleet management through Logitech Sync.

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