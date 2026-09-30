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Panasonic's TOUGHBOOK lineup turns 30 this year (see my earlier coverage of the new TOUGHBOOK 55), and after attending the company's product briefing in a very rainy New York City, I'm convinced the future of rugged computing isn't just about surviving drops, rain, and extreme temperatures.

It's about becoming the intelligent edge computer that sits at the center of everything.

That might sound like marketing fluff until you see the demos. One station showed a military drone feeding reconnaissance data back to a TOUGHBOOK for local analysis. Another demonstrated how police fleets can connect vehicle diagnostics directly into a TOUGHBOOK-based management system, allowing departments to track everything from VINs and odometer readings to fuel levels, fault codes, and maintenance schedules.

In other words, Panasonic's new TOUGHBOOK 34 and TOUGHBOOK G3 are increasingly becoming mission-critical data hubs for the people who protect, rescue, repair, and support the rest of us.

And yes, they're still absurdly rugged.

Thirty years later, the mission remains the same

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 34 laptop on a table playing video footage of drone operators. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

One theme came up repeatedly throughout Panasonic's presentation: purpose-built computing.

As Panasonic executives noted, their customers aren't buying laptops to answer email from a coffee shop. These systems are deployed in police cruisers, ambulances, utility trucks, military vehicles, warehouses, disaster zones, and industrial sites where failure is not an option.

As Panasonic put it during the briefing, "our devices are purpose-built," adding that workers are often operating in "extreme heat, extreme cold, vibration, water, dust" and environments where "lives are on the line."

A soldier in tactical gear and gloves holding the back of the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 34 tablet. (Image credit: Panasonic TOUGHBOOK)

That philosophy has helped TOUGHBOOK carve out a niche that practically nobody else occupies.

While consumer laptops compete over OLED displays and thinness, Panasonic spends its time figuring out how to keep a device communicating over private 5G networks during storm response operations.

Meet the TOUGHBOOK 34 and TOUGHBOOK G3

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK FZ-34 Windows 11 tablet, showing its black screen and front control buttons. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

This launch introduces two new fully rugged 2-in-1 systems.

The TOUGHBOOK 34 serves as the successor to the long-running TOUGHBOOK 33 that I've reviewed, while the TOUGHBOOK G3 replaces the TOUGHBOOK G2 that I also previously reviewed and described as one of the most modular and rugged PCs on the market.

According to Mike Smola, Senior Director of Product Management at Panasonic Connect North America:

"No two workers, no two vehicles, and no two workflows are exactly alike. Some jobs call for a larger product with more workspace and more versatility."

That's really the story here.

The smaller TOUGHBOOK G3 with keyboard attachment has the familar built in handle for easy carrying. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The TOUGHBOOK 34 features a larger 12.4-inch display and is designed for users who spend significant time in vehicles, command centers, or managing information-dense workflows. The G3 uses a more compact 10.1-inch form factor that's easier to carry into the field.

As one Panasonic executive explained during the public safety discussion:

"Fire and EMS leverage both sizes: the larger TOUGHBOOK 34 for in-vehicle CAD and command control, and the compact G3 in the back of ambulances for patient care."

The biggest upgrade is AI

The latest TOUGHBOOKs feature Intel's 3rd-gen Core Ultra series processors with built-in NPUs for local AI processing. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The headline feature across both devices is the move to Intel's latest Core Ultra platform.

Both systems now offer Intel Core Ultra 5 335H and Ultra X7 368H processors complete with onboard NPUs and AI acceleration capabilities. Panasonic is increasingly positioning these devices as AI-ready edge computers capable of processing information locally without relying on cloud connectivity.

Panasonic had a punch-test demo set up where you could punch a TOUGHBOOK as hard as you could, which was quite entertaining. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

That matters more than you might think.

During the federal customer panel, Panasonic highlighted a scenario that's becoming increasingly common in military and government environments.

As Panasonic's federal team explained:

"Deployed military personnel aboard ships or in tactical environments often operate without network connectivity due to operational security." AI-capable processing on TOUGHBOOK devices allows personnel to perform tactical, medical, and technical searches without depending on a remote connection."

Close-up of the upper rugged chassis of a Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 34 showing an attached coiled stylus tether with a built-in pen. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

For most consumers, AI means generating images or summarizing documents. But for military users, it can mean analyzing information locally while disconnected from networks entirely.

That's a very different use case.

From military drones to local AI analysis

The Teledyne FLIR ION-series tactical reconnaissance drones are often used by military with the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK range. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The most interesting demonstration I saw involved a tactical drone setup.

Panasonic demonstrated how rugged computing platforms can work alongside systems such as the Teledyne FLIR ION-series tactical reconnaissance drones that are commonly used by military, government, and emergency-response organizations.

While separate physical controls handle flight operations, the TOUGHBOOK effectively becomes the intelligence terminal. Drone imagery and reconnaissance data can be brought onto the device, recorded, analyzed, and processed locally using onboard computing resources.

I didn't watch the drone take flight during the event, but seeing Panasonic position the TOUGHBOOK as the AI-capable analysis point for tactical aerial systems offered a very real glimpse into how these machines are used beyond traditional laptop duties.

That use case also aligns with Panasonic's announcement that both devices support unmanned systems control and UAV ground-control applications in federal environments

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The police vehicle demonstration may have been even more compelling.

Rather than focusing on dispatch software alone, Panasonic showed how TOUGHBOOK systems can act as fleet intelligence platforms.

Through Panasonic's TOUGHCommand ecosystem, agencies can connect vehicle systems and pull operational data directly into the computer. Information such as vehicle identification, odometer readings, fuel levels, speed data, maintenance information, and diagnostic information can all be surfaced through a centralized dashboard.

Close-up of a Panasonic FZ-55 display running fleet intelligence software, showing map tracking data for a Ford F-250. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The really interesting layer sits on top of that data.

Panasonic's new Command Intelligence features allow IT teams and fleet managers to query those systems using AI and natural-language questions rather than digging through massive databases manually.

That turns the TOUGHBOOK into something closer to a command-and-control platform, instead of just a rugged laptop.

For organizations managing hundreds or thousands of vehicles, that could be a substantial value-add beyond the hardware itself.

The modularity advantage nobody else offers

An electric screwdriver tightening a screw into a modular expansion panel on the back of a black Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G3 tablet. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Having reviewed the G2 and covered Panasonic's rugged lineup for years, the thing that continues to impress me isn't the drop testing or waterproofing.

It's the modularity.

The TOUGHBOOK 34 and G3 both feature Panasonic's xPAK ecosystem, allowing users to swap hardware modules as needs change. Options include barcode scanners, additional USB ports, serial ports, smart card readers, fingerprint readers, networking hardware, and more.

Panasonic's goal is simple: one device should adapt to many jobs.

Close-up of the rear panel of a rugged Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G3, displaying opened xPAK expansion port, cooling vents, an Intel Core Ultra sticker, and serial tag. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

A warehouse worker can add scanning capabilities. A utility technician can prioritize GPS and connectivity. An automotive technician can add legacy ports for vehicle diagnostics.

Instead of replacing the entire computer when requirements evolve, customers can reconfigure it. More importantly, this can be done locally without sending out the TOUGHBOOK back to Panasonic to be reconfigured. Not only is that time-consuming, but if the PC is used by the government and it has sensitive data on the drives, it limits who can even touch that laptop.

That's a surprisingly rare concept in modern computing.

Better displays, stronger connectivity, longer life

Close-up of the lower bezel on a Panasonic TOUGHBOOK FZ-34 tablet, featuring hardware function buttons (P1-P4) and speaker. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The hardware itself receives meaningful updates, too.

For the TOUGHBOOK 34, Panasonic increased the screen size from 12 inches to 12.4 inches while moving to a 3:2 aspect ratio that's better suited to productivity work. Executives noted that the revised resolution and scaling choices allow users to view more information with less scrolling.

(Image credit: Panasonic TOUGHBOOK)

The G3 retains its 10.1-inch format but benefits from updated display tuning, 2-to-1000-nit brightness control, and improved readability for outdoor work.

Panasonic also highlighted a new glove and rain touch experience on the TOUGHBOOK 34.

As the company explained:

"You don't want the end user to take off gloves to touch the screen." Users can switch between glove and standard touch modes using programmable controls.

I actually tried this myself, and while it's still a bit clunky to operate a touchscreen with heavy gloves on, it can be done through this technology.

A Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G3 rugged tablet docked to a keyboard base, standing open on a white desk like a laptop. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Connectivity receives substantial improvements as well.

Compared to the older G2 generation, the G3 moves from 4G LTE options to modern 5G support, upgrades Wi‑Fi 6 to Wi‑Fi 7, and advances Bluetooth 5.1 to Bluetooth 5.4 while adding broader support for private cellular deployments.

For the people actually relying on these systems, those upgrades matter far more than benchmark scores.

A reminder that some PCs have jobs to do

Many outdoor professions require the ruggedness that TOUGHBOOK brings to the Windows PC space. (Image credit: Panasonic TOUGHBOOK)

The most fascinating thing about Panasonic's new TOUGHBOOKs isn't that they're rugged. We already knew that, but what's changing is their role.

Thirty years after the first TOUGHBOOK arrived, Panasonic increasingly views these systems as secure, connected, AI-capable edge computers that happen to survive conditions most laptops would never tolerate.

Whether they're helping analyze drone feeds, supporting first responders through FirstNet and private 5G networks, managing vehicle fleets, or keeping utility workers connected during outages, the TOUGHBOOK 34 and G3 demonstrate that laptops can still be specialized tools built for serious missions.

And after an afternoon spent getting hands-on with Panasonic's latest hardware, that may be the most interesting thing about them. Panasonic is building the computers that many of the people protecting, rescuing, and serving the rest of us depend on every day, and I still find that inspiring.

You can find out more about these devices from the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK website.

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