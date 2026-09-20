This Eastern spin on Diablo has an interesting enough mythology to stop it from just being another ARPG clone

When I first laid eyes on Tarae: The Unbound, it was hard not to think I was looking at a carbon copy of Sanctuary.



Developed by Boundary and published by Krafton, this upcoming dark fantasy action RPG hits all the familiar genre notes at a glance: the isometric camera angle, the frantic screen-clearing mob fights, and the loot-driven progression loop feel intensely reminiscent of Diablo.

Walking into my Gamescom appointment behind the scenes, I’ll admit I was deeply skeptical. The market is endlessly releasing isometric ARPG clones trying to chase Blizzard's crown, and my immediate thought was that this was a classic case of Ctrl-C and Ctrl-V on the Diablo formula I know and love.

I got to sit with the developers and have a go at the game myself while chatting with the minds behind it, and actually the game has enough to differentiate it than I first thought. While the mechanical foundation is deeply familiar, Tarae is rooted deeply in Eastern mythology and Buddhist cosmology, and its lore alone sets it apart from traditional Western medieval fantasy.

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Moving beyond the Western medieval tropes

The team behind the game explicitly set out to escape what they describe as the tired, overdone aesthetic of Western medieval Europe. Instead of knights, gothic cathedrals, and, well, other things you'd expect from European folklore, Tarae drops players into a world spanning the 15th to 17th centuries, shaped entirely by Eastern visuals and traditions.

The story follows a crew of seekers trying to stop Agasa from completely breaking the wheel of rebirth. Instead of a basic good-versus-evil setup, the whole universe pulls heavily from Buddhist cosmology and the Six Realms of Rebirth. You are dealing with realms like the Asuras, Hungry Ghosts, and Hell, all tied together by karma, fate, and Yin-Yang mechanics.

A familiar foundation but distinctly it's own thing

You can choose from six classes, all built around historical Eastern jobs. You’ve got a Samurai who swaps stances on the fly, a Tiger Hunter who throws down traps and blasts away with guns, and a Manshin who draws on Korean shamanic traditions.

Where it really starts feeling different from Diablo, though, is how it handles bosses and progression. The team crammed over 80 unique bosses into the game, and they aren't just stat sponges; they are multi-phase fights tied directly to old folklore that force you to actually learn their attack patterns. I will say it's also considerably more difficult than Diablo at least in early game, I died in front of the developers an embarrassing amount of times taking the Samurai for a spin, but after a few humbling deaths I got the hang of it.



Once you beat the campaign with one class, you unlock the rest for the endgame, so you don't have to grind through the whole story again with every single alt.

Not just another Diablo afterall

I went into my appointment expecting a knockoff, a good looking and glossy knockoff, but a knockoff nonetheless. Thankfully I left with the realisation that a genuinely distinct lore and aesthetic can completely change how a familiar genre feels. When it drops in 2027, Tarae: The Unbound might actually prove it's way more than just another ARPG clone.



Tarae: The Unbound is scheduled for a 2027 release, and will be on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Steam.

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