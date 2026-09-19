The 2026 Tokyo Game Show rolls on as PC Gamer prepares to unleash a tidal wave of PC gaming announcements during its PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct livestream, which will commence on September 20, 2026.

This event will feature new gameplay trailers, developer interviews, and release date information on over 35 upcoming PC games. Plus, the livestream will premiere 10 unannounced titles, shadowdrop some games, and announce new DLC content.

Here's everything you need to know about how, where, and when you can watch all the announcements at PC Gamer's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct.

Latest Videos From Windows Central

PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2026: Watch times and platforms

PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct will start on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at 1:00 am (JST) / 9:00 am (PT) / 12:00 pm (ET) / 5:00 pm (BST).

The show will be broadcast live on the following platforms:

PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2026: What to expect

A sneak peek at the #PCGamingShow Tokyo Direct broadcasting on Sunday, September 20 👀⏰ 9am PT / 12 noon ET / 5pm BST / 1am JST📺 Join us on YouTube, Twitch, Steam, and X🔢 35+ games✅ Exclusive interviews and announcements🕹️ News from @tokyo_game_show🎤 Hosted by Frankie…September 16, 2026

The show will be 90 minutes long and feature games by the following studios: Arcane Ermine, Caldera Interactive, Chorus Worldwide, City From Naught, Clear River Games, Devolver Digital, Firefly Studios, Fireshine Games, HABBY.FUN, KO_OP, Loftia, Megabit, New Tales, Skystone Games, The Game Bakers, Total Mayhem Games, Veewo Games, and WuselFaktory.

In addition to the aforementioned 10 world premieres, the show will also feature:

A new trailer for a management simulator called Let's Build a Dungeon.

An exclusive release date reveal for an atmospheric action game called Virtue and a Sledgehammer.

A new trailer for a real-time strategy game called Stronghold 4,

A deep dive into a retro-inspired survival game with live-action cutscenes called Tenebris Somnia.

🗨️ Over to you

Are there any games you're hoping to see more info on at the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct? What do you think these surprise world premieres could be?

If you have any predictions, please let us know in the comments section or through our Reddit page linked below.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.