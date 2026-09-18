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Microsoft Teams currently limits sharing a screen to a single presenter. This can result in some awkward handoffs between presenters or restrict how much content can be shared at once. But those challenges should be a thing of the past because soon, Microsoft Teams will allow two users to share screens at once within a meeting.

A recent post by Reddit user KarthiV discusses the upcoming change to Teams:

"Microsoft is working on a solution: two presenters will be able to share their screens or windows simultaneously in a Teams meeting. Participants will be able to view both shared screens at the same time, making it easier to compare and discuss content without constantly handing the screen back and forth."

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The feature is expected to ship in November 2026. When it does roll out, it will be available for Teams desktop and Teams on the web.

The Reddit post focuses largely on handing off between presenters, but I think the ability to leave two shared screens up at once is more interesting. You can already take over sharing in a Teams meeting, which forces one shared screen to go away and be replaced by a new one.

Having two shared screens appear makes it easier to compare content, guide people through tasks, or present side-by-side.

Some questions remain about the new feature, such as how the two shared screens will appear within a meeting. Microsoft will have to optimize that experience for different form factors, since viewing two shared screens at once would be much easier on a large monitor than a smaller laptop screen.

The post only mentions the desktop and web versions of Teams, so it's unclear how the new feature would appear for mobile users.

It's nice to see the addition to Teams because it helps the platform catch up to one of its biggest competitors. Zoom has long allowed multiple users to share screens simultaneously within a meeting.

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