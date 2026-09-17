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GTA 6 will still be digital only, aside from the music.

I am chuckling a little at this, because among all the discourse around physical media of late, I feel like Rockstar Games just threw out an almighty troll.

GTA 6 will, of course, only be available digitally. Even if you buy it from a third-party retailer, you're only getting a download code inside the case. You can put it in your collection with your other physical games, but there's nothing inside.

Today, though, Rockstar has announced there is some physical media coming for fans and collectors. Except, no, it hasn't done a massive U-turn. But you can buy a copy of the GTA 6 soundtrack to listen to and keep forever.

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I'm not belittling the fact that the GTA 6 soundtrack is getting a physical release. I love that it is. GTA games usually have outstanding soundtracks thanks to the variety of radio stations you can listen to. And my love of physical media doesn't just cover games.

Better still, you'll be able to get it on both CD and vinyl, with two versions of the latter including a significantly more expensive limited edition release. This one seems to have some exclusive artwork, as well as "transparent magenta discs filled with blue liquid."

That should look pretty trippy as it goes around on your turntable.

It's hard not to see a troll in this, though, too. GTA 6 is going to be one of the biggest game launches in the history of game launches, and merchandise of all kinds will be part of that.

But given the stance regarding digital vs physical for the game, the irony isn't lost that the same doesn't apply to the soundtrack. Even if it existing is a good thing.

Some of the artists and tracks teased so far include:

Yung Lean - That's It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)

Travis Scott - RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., & Etienne de Crécy - Sexy Magic

Morgan Wallen - Last Thing You Need

Rauw Alejandro - Macacoa 2000

Keith Richards - Bright Lights, Big City

If you want a copy of your own, you can pre-order it now on Rockstar's new dedicated store, with shipping expected on November 20. Will you be picking one up?

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