Ironically GTA 6 will have some physical media after all, but still not the game on a disc
This isn't a bad thing at all, but putting out a soundtrack album while skipping physical versions of the game does feel like a bit of a troll.
I am chuckling a little at this, because among all the discourse around physical media of late, I feel like Rockstar Games just threw out an almighty troll.
GTA 6 will, of course, only be available digitally. Even if you buy it from a third-party retailer, you're only getting a download code inside the case. You can put it in your collection with your other physical games, but there's nothing inside.
Today, though, Rockstar has announced there is some physical media coming for fans and collectors. Except, no, it hasn't done a massive U-turn. But you can buy a copy of the GTA 6 soundtrack to listen to and keep forever.
I'm not belittling the fact that the GTA 6 soundtrack is getting a physical release. I love that it is. GTA games usually have outstanding soundtracks thanks to the variety of radio stations you can listen to. And my love of physical media doesn't just cover games.
Better still, you'll be able to get it on both CD and vinyl, with two versions of the latter including a significantly more expensive limited edition release. This one seems to have some exclusive artwork, as well as "transparent magenta discs filled with blue liquid."
That should look pretty trippy as it goes around on your turntable.
It's hard not to see a troll in this, though, too. GTA 6 is going to be one of the biggest game launches in the history of game launches, and merchandise of all kinds will be part of that.
But given the stance regarding digital vs physical for the game, the irony isn't lost that the same doesn't apply to the soundtrack. Even if it existing is a good thing.
Some of the artists and tracks teased so far include:
- Yung Lean - That's It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)
- Travis Scott - RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)
- CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., & Etienne de Crécy - Sexy Magic
- Morgan Wallen - Last Thing You Need
- Rauw Alejandro - Macacoa 2000
- Keith Richards - Bright Lights, Big City
If you want a copy of your own, you can pre-order it now on Rockstar's new dedicated store, with shipping expected on November 20. Will you be picking one up?
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Richard Devine is the Managing Editor at Windows Central, where he combines a deep love for the open-source community with expert-level technical coverage. Whether he’s hunting for the next big project on GitHub, fine-tuning a WSL workflow, or breaking down the latest meta in Call of Duty, Forza, and The Division 2, Richard focuses on making complex tech accessible to every kind of user. If it’s happening in the world of Windows or PC gaming, he’s probably already knee-deep in the code (or the lobbies). Follow him on X and Mastodon.
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