The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 showcase has just wrapped up, and it showed off a mountain's worth of trailers for some highly anticipated Xbox games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and Persona 4 Revival.

It also debuted some original and artistically creative Xbox titles coming soon with Xbox Play Anywhere support.

Here are all the announcements made during the show.

Gachiakuta: Breakout

GACHIAKUTA: BREAKOUT Gameplay Reveal - YouTube Watch On

The first new game revealed is Gachiakuta: Breakout, an action-RPG with survival elements set in the world of the popular anime series Gachiakuta.

This game will be released in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Crazy Taxi: World Tour

Crazy Taxi: World Tour - Welcome to Japan - YouTube Watch On

Next up, we have a new gameplay trailer for Crazy Taxi: World Tour, which showcases a level set in Japan.

This upcoming revival of SEGA's classic Crazy Taxi series is set to release in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 | Campaign Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 showed up with a new cinematic trailer for its single-player campaign mode, which will involve a brutal war on the Korean Peninsula.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is set to release on October 23, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Persona 4 Revival

Persona 4 Revival — Naoto Sizzle - YouTube Watch On

Persona 4 Revival gives players a glimpse of Naoto, one of the most popular characters from the original Persona 4. She is a private detective seeking to uncover the murder mysteries of Inaba, and eventually gains the power of Persona to aid the player in battle.

Persona 4 Revival is set to launch on February 18, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S (with Xbox Play Anywhere), Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and PC.

It will also release for Nintendo Switch 2 on May 20, 2027.

Shape of Dreams

Shape of Dreams – TGS 2026 Trailer | XBOX - YouTube Watch On

Shape of Dreams was an action-roguelike released in 2025 on PC, but it's available right now on Xbox Series X|S (with Xbox Play Anywhere), Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Game Pass.

Play as one of eight travelers and fight your way through a nightmare world filled with never-ending monsters, each wave more deadly than the last. You can take on these foes alone or with friends in 4-player co-op.

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember

Behold the Zuochi, one of the earliest bosses you'll face in Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember. (Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja revealed a short gameplay deep dive into the upcoming action-Soulslike, Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember. It featured a look at a massive, humanoid boar/monkey boss named Zuochi and a brief description of the new Insight Skills mechanic.

Insight Skills enhance the player's actions if they perfectly parry or dodge an enemy's attack at the last second. For example, using Insight Skills to deflect an enemy's attack will knock them back into the environment for extra damage while briefly stunning them.

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember is set to launch on March 4, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S (with Xbox Play Anywhere), Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Hope in the City

Hope in the City XBOX Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Hope in the City is a new narrative-adventure game where you play as a young teenager looking for her missing parents after their apartment was ransacked.

Hope in the City is set to release on November 10, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass with Xbox Play Anywhere.

Bloomwalker

Bloomwalker Reveal Trailer | TGS 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Bloomwalker is an upcoming crafting adventure game where you play as the titular Bloomwalker on a journey to bring nature back to life in a world ravaged by pollution.

Bloomwalker is coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Faraday Blues

Faraday Blues - XBOX Tokyo Game Show - Official Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Faraday Blues is a visual novel/strategy card game where you determine people's fates through the cards you play, with 64 endings to unlock across three dramatic storylines.

Faraday Blues is set to release in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories

Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories – Rutger & Lenja Character Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Atelier Karia showed off a new trailer showcasing the personalities and abilities of Rutger & Lenja, two playable party members originally from Atelier Yumia.

Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories is set to release on February 25, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Raji: Kaliyuga

Raji: Kaliyuga Gameplay Developer Commentary | XBOX - YouTube Watch On

Next, we have a developer commentary trailer for Raji: Kaliyuga. This is an action-adventure title where two sibling warriors, Raji and Darsh, are on a quest to stop the evil warlord Mahabalasura from unsealing the heavens and waging war throughout the cosmos.

Raji: Kaliyuga is set to release sometime in the future for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Once Human: Isles of Abyss

Once Human: Isles of Abyss — Release Date Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The free-to-play survival game, Once Human, has announced a new expansion called "Isles of Abyss," which will let players explore the seas to uncover the riddles of a mysterious journal. But beware, foul sea monsters will be lurking around every corner of the sea, waiting to sink your ship.

The Once Human: Isles of Abyss expansion will launch on October 22, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Edge of Memories

Edge of Memories | Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Edge of Memories has at last revealed its release date with a new gameplay and cinematic montage trailer.

This upcoming action-RPG, where you fight to save the world from corruption while risking turning into a monster, will be released on November 5, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Genigods Nezha

Genigods Nezha Deep Dive | TGS 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Next, we have a developer behind-the-scenes look at an upcoming action-RPG called Genigods Nezha. This game has you play as a powerful demigod known as the Spirit Pearl and embark on a journey to save the world from reality-warping spacetime rifts while battling colossal beasts and gods inspired by Chinese mythology.

Genigods Nezha is set to be released sometime in the future for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 - The Slasher Animation - Tokyo Game Show - YouTube Watch On

Fallout 76, the open-world, MMO-like spin-off of Fallout, has just received a Halloween-themed update called "The Slasher". It will have players explore a crooked home and struggle to survive while fighting the update's titular serial killer.

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

From the creators of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night comes a new trailer for Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement, the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 2019 indie Metroidvania game, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

This game tasks you with tearing through armies of demons, vampires, and more to free 16th-century England from the tyrannical reign of the Demon Lord, Elias.

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement is set to be released in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 5, and PC.

OD and Physint

Hideo Kojima Reveals Lead Cast Member for PHYSINT - YouTube Watch On

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 showcase closes with a video of Hideo Kojima announcing that development for his upcoming horror game, OD, is progressing smoothly.

Plus, Hideo Kojima has revealed that Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård will be voicing the main character in his upcoming stealth-action game, Physint.

Both OD and Physint will be released on Xbox and PC at a later date.

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