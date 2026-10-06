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PowerToys is one of my favorite Windows apps, and the Windows Central team follows the app's development closely. Normally, I highlight new PowerToys utilities or the favorite additions of the main man behind PowerToys. But sometimes the layout of PowerToys deserves a highlight.

A new Welcome screen is on the way to PowerToys, and it's so gorgeous that I'm a bit disappointed that most people will only see it when initially installing the app. The engaging out-of-box-experience (OOBE) uses a Windows feature called Composition, allowing it to render at 60 FPS. The clip shared on X by Niels Laute doesn't quite do the welcome screen justice due to compression, but the animation is still impressive.

This is more than just a fun animation. Creating a usable user interface that also performs well is much more difficult than creating a mockup.

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Similarly to how PowerToys acts as a playground for developers to make features that occasionally get integrated into Windows 11, the new welcome screen showcases something WinUI apps can do.

Laute highlighted that the new welcome screen relies on Composition, which sits below WinUI. Developers can use it to render visual effects, and it can also manipulate UI controls because of how performant it is. If you use the Microsoft Store, you've likely seen animations that rely on Composition without realizing it.

A pull request on GitHub discusses the welcome screen in more detail. A Microsoft support document details the layers of Windows 11 and how Composition plays a role.

I admit that swooning over fluid animations and interactive welcome screens is a bit nerdy. Millions of Windows 11 users will never notice what type of animation an app has. But attention to detail adds up and creates a better overall experience.

Earlier this year, I argued that faster performance won't save Windows 11 if Microsoft's apps are laggy web wrappers. The new welcome screen of PowerToys is a small change to users that would go a long way if extended to other Microsoft apps.

PowerToys | Free at GitHub | Free at Microsoft Store This collection of utilities includes a large library of features to enhance the Windows experience. PowerToys is designed with power users in mind, but it has handy features for people who just use their PC for everyday computing too.

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