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Users of one of Microsoft’s best free apps will have to add “find a new to do list app” to their list of tasks. But they shouldn’t do so on Microsoft To Do, since all versions of the app are now destined for retirement.

Microsoft To Do will be retired on June 30, 2027. While the apps will shut down on that date, the underlying To Do service, APIs, and related synchronization support will retire later on separate timelines. Microsoft detailed its plans in a support document.



The writing was on the wall that Microsoft To Do was not a priority at Microsoft. The software felt like abandonware, rarely receiving updates or new features. Not that a task tracking app should require many updates, but the Microsoft To Do webpage still uses an icon from Windows 10.

Just a few months ago our Ben Wilson pleaded with Microsoft to keep Microsoft To Do around. His worry that the app would be moved to the Microsoft Graveyard became a reality quickly.



Microsoft has focused on Planner recently, and that will be the path forward for business and education users who want to sync tasks across devices and platforms. Planner is not available for personal users.

Even those who switch to Planner will have extra work to do, since tasks will not migrate from Microsoft To Do to Planner.

Microsoft To Do was made by the Wunderlist team after Microsoft acquired that popular application. Wunderlist had a passionate user base and Microsoft To Do earned praise for its swift performance and cross-device syncing. Microsoft eventually shut down Wunderlist and pushed users to Microsoft To Do when the latter was ready for mainstream use.

Microsoft To Do has served as a natural extension to the Microsoft 365 ecosystem for years. Its integration with Outlook felt like magic when it was new.



With Microsoft To Do set for retirement, users will have to look for alternatives. I’d recommend Todoist or TickTick as replacements for Microsoft To Do. Google Keep and Apple Reminders are also strong candidates depending on the platforms you use.



It’s frustrating to see Microsoft To Do placed on a path to retirement. It’s a useful app that performs well on the web, Windows 11, iOS, and Android. I’d argue it was the pinnacle of Microsoft’s cross-platform app strategy.

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