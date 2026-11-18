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The launch of GTA VI is a big deal. That's hardly a shocking declaration, but the absolute absurdity of how big this game is is staggering. We have "Doctor" DJ Khaled writing sick notes to get people out of work, Logitech giving their entire company a day off to game, and non-gaming outlets racing to review GTA VI.

Considering GTA VI is set in a fictional version of Miami, Florida, the Miami Heat embracing the game is less surprising than NPR publishing a GTA VI review. To celebrate the launch of the game, the Miami Heat will transform into "Vice City" for one night.

On the eve of the launch of GTA VI, the Miami Heat will host "A Night in Vice City" at its home arena, the Kaseya Center. Cars inspired by GTA VI will appear at the gates before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and there will be a giant VI for fans to take photos with.

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For the evening, Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell from GTA VI will replace some of the normal fast food restaurants in Kaseya Center.

The night's game will be played on a special GTA VI-themed court and the Heat will play in uniforms inspired by the game as well.

Introducing the Vice City hardwood 🏀 See it for one night only, tomorrow vs Milwaukee. https://t.co/ZBpxND08hONovember 17, 2026

@MiamiHEAT x @RockstarGames x Cactus Jack x @Nike Available November 18 in limited quantities at A Night in Vice City - https://t.co/quujaes9Ve https://t.co/pFbZB5dEWKNovember 6, 2026

If you love Grand Theft Auto but aren't an NBA fan, I'd still suggest checking out the Vice City apparel collection. The Vice City bomber jacket is my favorite, but there are a variety of shirts and hats to check out.

Unfortunately, you'd have to attend the game in person to purchase a Vice City jersey and some other limited-edition clothes.

The promotion may sound excessive, but so do most things surrounding GTA VI's launch. Between companies giving employees time off to play, mainstream publications reviewing the game, and an NBA franchise turning itself into Vice City for a night, Rockstar's latest release continues to blur the line between a game launch and a cultural event.

Grand Theft Auto 6: $79.99 at Amazon Grand Theft Auto resumes its generation-defining role after over a decade on hiatus. GTA 6 is monstrously ambitious, expertly executed, and simply sublime. Don't read reviews. Just go buy it. See at: Amazon US

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