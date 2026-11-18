GTA VI is so big that it changed the name of an NBA team, at least for one night
A special GTA VI-themed game night will feature custom uniforms, a themed court, exclusive merch, and Vice City branding throughout the arena.
The launch of GTA VI is a big deal. That's hardly a shocking declaration, but the absolute absurdity of how big this game is is staggering. We have "Doctor" DJ Khaled writing sick notes to get people out of work, Logitech giving their entire company a day off to game, and non-gaming outlets racing to review GTA VI.
Considering GTA VI is set in a fictional version of Miami, Florida, the Miami Heat embracing the game is less surprising than NPR publishing a GTA VI review. To celebrate the launch of the game, the Miami Heat will transform into "Vice City" for one night.
On the eve of the launch of GTA VI, the Miami Heat will host "A Night in Vice City" at its home arena, the Kaseya Center. Cars inspired by GTA VI will appear at the gates before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and there will be a giant VI for fans to take photos with.
For the evening, Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell from GTA VI will replace some of the normal fast food restaurants in Kaseya Center.
The night's game will be played on a special GTA VI-themed court and the Heat will play in uniforms inspired by the game as well.
If you love Grand Theft Auto but aren't an NBA fan, I'd still suggest checking out the Vice City apparel collection. The Vice City bomber jacket is my favorite, but there are a variety of shirts and hats to check out.
Unfortunately, you'd have to attend the game in person to purchase a Vice City jersey and some other limited-edition clothes.
The promotion may sound excessive, but so do most things surrounding GTA VI's launch. Between companies giving employees time off to play, mainstream publications reviewing the game, and an NBA franchise turning itself into Vice City for a night, Rockstar's latest release continues to blur the line between a game launch and a cultural event.
Grand Theft Auto resumes its generation-defining role after over a decade on hiatus. GTA 6 is monstrously ambitious, expertly executed, and simply sublime. Don't read reviews. Just go buy it.
See at: Amazon US
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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