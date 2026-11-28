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TL;DR How we picked these deals We prioritized products we’ve tested or can confidently recommend alongside discounts that noticeably improve their value. A large percentage discount alone doesn't guarantee inclusion.

GTA 6 is finally here, and if you’re spending serious time in Vice City, Black Friday is a good opportunity to upgrade the gear around it.

We’ve picked the controllers, headsets, and display deals we’d actually pair with GTA 6, prioritizing products we’ve tested or can confidently recommend alongside discounts that materially improve the value. You don’t need any of this gear to enjoy the game, but the right controller, better audio, or a display upgrade can make the experience even better.

If you only want the standouts, start with our three favorite deals below.

🏆 Our top 3 GTA 6 deals

📺 Biggest discount Save 50% ($1,350) LG 65 inch Class OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,349.99 at Amazon 📺 Biggest discount: The 65-inch LG OLED is the showstopper, with the displayed deal cutting $1,350 from the price. If your GTA 6 upgrade is going big, this is the one to look at first.



This TV is godlike for gaming with its 65-inch OLED display, 165Hz variable refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, and much more. Read more Read less ▼

🎮 Best controller deal: Save 20% ($18) GameSir G7 Pro Controller for XBOX: was $89.99 now $71.99 at Amazon

🎮 Best controller deal: This "Sunset BLVD" captures the tropical vibes of Grand Theft Auto 6's Florida-inspired setting while maintaining the strong durability and precise, responsive controls of regular GameSir G7 Pro controllers. Read more Read less ▼

🎧 Best headset Save 33% ($50) SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon 🎧 Best headset deal: The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Wireless delivers the comfort and audio quality we want for long GTA 6 sessions while costing considerably less in the current sale.



"Comfy, versatile, detailed, and with excellent battery life and build quality, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Wireless gets very close to its promise of a jack of all trades." — PC Gamer Review Read more Read less ▼

💸See all GTA 6 deals

The game

Controllers

Save 13% ($6.47) Hyperkin DuchesS Wired Controller for Xbox: was $49.99 now $43.52 at Amazon

Relive memories of the original Xbox with the Hyperkin DuchesS, a modernized take on the classic Xbox Controller S with Hall Effect Sticks, Dynamic Impulse Triggers that enhance gameplay feedback, and comfy ergonomics. Read more Read less ▼

Headsets

Will these deals persist through to Cyber Monday? Black Friday discounts in the past have been lucky enough to last up until the end of Cyber Monday, especially if they're tech-related. However, we can't promise that the sweet discounts in this list will get that lucky. Plus, there's a chance the items on this list will run out of stock before Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026. So if you need Xbox accessories to enjoy GTA6, these are the best deals you're going to get.

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