The best GTA 6 gaming upgrades we’d actually buy, including an OLED TV that’s $1,350 off
From Editor’s Choice controllers and highly rated headsets to a huge OLED TV discount, these are our favorite GTA 6 setup upgrades.
GTA 6 is finally here, and if you’re spending serious time in Vice City, Black Friday is a good opportunity to upgrade the gear around it.
We’ve picked the controllers, headsets, and display deals we’d actually pair with GTA 6, prioritizing products we’ve tested or can confidently recommend alongside discounts that materially improve the value. You don’t need any of this gear to enjoy the game, but the right controller, better audio, or a display upgrade can make the experience even better.
If you only want the standouts, start with our three favorite deals below.
🏆 Our top 3 GTA 6 deals
📺 Biggest discount: The 65-inch LG OLED is the showstopper, with the displayed deal cutting $1,350 from the price. If your GTA 6 upgrade is going big, this is the one to look at first.
This TV is godlike for gaming with its 65-inch OLED display, 165Hz variable refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, and much more.
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🎮 Best controller deal: This "Sunset BLVD" captures the tropical vibes of Grand Theft Auto 6's Florida-inspired setting while maintaining the strong durability and precise, responsive controls of regular GameSir G7 Pro controllers.
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🎧 Best headset deal: The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Wireless delivers the comfort and audio quality we want for long GTA 6 sessions while costing considerably less in the current sale.
"Comfy, versatile, detailed, and with excellent battery life and build quality, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Wireless gets very close to its promise of a jack of all trades." — PC Gamer Review
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💸See all GTA 6 deals
The game
XBOX Standard: Grand Theft Auto resumes its role as a generation-defining title after over a decade on hiatus. GTA 6 is monstrously ambitious, expertly executed, and simply sublime. Quite easily, Game of the Year.
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Bonus Ultimate Edition: Grand Theft Auto returns as a landmark series after more than a decade, with GTA 6 delivering ambitious scope, flawless execution, and sheer brilliance—easily earning Game of the Year acclaim.
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For Sony PlayStation fans: GTA 6 marks an epic return for the franchise, delivering ambitious gameplay, stunning visuals, and a richly detailed world. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to Vice City, it’s an unforgettable experience.
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Controllers
Our Editor’s Choice GameSir G7 Pro combines strong customization and premium controller features with a Black Friday discount, making it an easy GTA 6 recommendation.
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but the Xbox Series X|S Controller delivers a fantastic ergonomic form factor, excellent tactile button responses, and slickly improves upon an already stellar design." ~ Miles Dompier, Former Freelance Video Producer
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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Relive memories of the original Xbox with the Hyperkin DuchesS, a modernized take on the classic Xbox Controller S with Hall Effect Sticks, Dynamic Impulse Triggers that enhance gameplay feedback, and comfy ergonomics.
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"The Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition is the more affordable, wired alternative to the V3 Pro. It's the exact same foundation, with an identical design and controls, but drops with wireless connectivity and other extras, and dons a wire." ~ Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐½
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"GameSir has done it again with the G7 Pro, a controller that’s up to the high quality I’ve come to expect from the brand, but with a few extra quirks and features to make it even more appealing." ~ Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor at TechRadar
TechRadar Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"Combining the best aspects of previous Wolverine controllers, Razer has updated it for the present day with its excellent mouse switch technology, hall effect sticks and an ergonomic design that I would argue is better even than Microsoft's own." ~ Richard Devine, Managing Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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Headsets
"This headset is immaculate and confident in both lifestyle and gaming applications. The design is among the best I've ever seen, with subtle accents that are both iconic without being gaudy or over-the-top. The functionality is superb, and the audio is crystalline across the board." ~ Jez Corden, Executive Editor
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
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"Razer’s stripping down of the pricier BlackShark models to a budget price point makes minor and inevitable compromises in sound quality, mic clarity, and features, but the fundamental sound, comfort, and look are still formidable." ~ Phil Iwaniuk, Contributor at TechRadar
TechRadar Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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"The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X Wireless is a cheerful and capable option for Xbox and PC gaming. Its weight feels almost nonexistent, and you get a surprisingly full list of features for the price point, as well as solid audio quality." ~ Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
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"The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless offers players a cheaper alternative to a wireless gaming headset that is pretty standard in its approach." — Windows Central Review
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"It’s impossible to fault the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired gaming headset. It offers comfort and clear audio, while also removing the need to faff around with buttons on ear cups to adjust everything thanks to its palm-sized audio mixer." — TechRadar Review
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Will these deals persist through to Cyber Monday?
Black Friday discounts in the past have been lucky enough to last up until the end of Cyber Monday, especially if they're tech-related. However, we can't promise that the sweet discounts in this list will get that lucky.
Plus, there's a chance the items on this list will run out of stock before Cyber Monday on November 30, 2026. So if you need Xbox accessories to enjoy GTA6, these are the best deals you're going to get.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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