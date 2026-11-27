Click for next article

World of Warcraft: Forever is a perfect excuse to revisit your gaming setup, particularly if your mouse and keyboard weren't chosen with an MMO in mind.

We've picked eight discounted accessories for Black Friday that make sense for WoW players, led by Razer's Naga V2 HyperSpeed at $56.99 on Amazon (down from $99.99) with its 12-button side panel, alongside keyboards, controllers, a headset, and a high-refresh monitor.

Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Save 43% ($43) Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed MMO Gaming Mouse: was $99.99 now $56.99 at Amazon

With its 12-button side numpad, 400-hour Bluetooth/250-hour 2.4GHz battery life, and Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, playing MMORPGs will never feel more intuitive than with the Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed MMO Gaming Mouse. Read more Read less ▼

Why are you recommending gamepads for World of Warcraft: Forever? This is because World of Warcraft: Forever is fully compatible with gamepads, complete with a UI with the Xbox control scheme in mind. While there's still room for improvement, it works wonders so far and is a good alternative to play the game for those who don't like playing with a keyboard and mouse.

Do you really need expensive gaming gear for WoW: Forever? Not really, as World of Warcraft: Forever's gameplay is a lot slower-paced, focusing on open-world exploration so you can go get by with mid-range peripherals. Modern retail World of Warcraft, on the other hand, plays like a fast-paced boss-rush dungeon crawler, where it feels like you need the most precise keyboard and mouse skills to keep up with other players.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.