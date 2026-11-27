8 gaming upgrades I’d actually buy for World of Warcraft: Forever, with Black Friday deals up to 46% off
From 12-button MMO mice and mechanical keyboards to headsets, controllers, and a 280Hz monitor, these are the discounted upgrades worth considering for WoW: Forever.
World of Warcraft: Forever is a perfect excuse to revisit your gaming setup, particularly if your mouse and keyboard weren't chosen with an MMO in mind.
We've picked eight discounted accessories for Black Friday that make sense for WoW players, led by Razer's Naga V2 HyperSpeed at $56.99 on Amazon (down from $99.99) with its 12-button side panel, alongside keyboards, controllers, a headset, and a high-refresh monitor.
With its 12-button side numpad, 400-hour Bluetooth/250-hour 2.4GHz battery life, and Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, playing MMORPGs will never feel more intuitive than with the Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed MMO Gaming Mouse.
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"Razer continues to shine with the best MMO mouse on the market. The Razer Naga V2 Pro offers up stellar customization with swappable side plates, a comfortable grip, and excellent performance across the board." — Windows Central Review
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Prepare your MMO macro commands and sharpen your FPS skills with the BlackWidow V4 X keyboard, which features zero reset delay switches, dedicated macro keys, doubleshot ABS keycaps, and more.
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"Typists, minimalists, and gamers who need more desk space will appreciate what the tiny Huntsman Mini offers. With excellent linear optical switches, beautiful colorways, and RGB options, this is one fun mini keyboard." — Windows Central Review
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"The Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 is one of the very best curved gaming monitors on the market today. It offers great motion clarity thanks to its fantastic 240Hz (280Hz when overclocked) refresh rate, speedy 0.5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support." — Windows Central Review
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"The Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition is every bit as good a controller as the Pro variant, but add a wire and subtract $100." — Windows Central review
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The Tournament Edition features the same high-quality build, 8K polling, button customization, and TMR analog sticks as the Pro 8K version, but sacrifices wireless connectivity for a cheaper price tag.
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"Razer’s stripping down of the pricier BlackShark models to a budget price point makes minor and inevitable compromises in sound quality, mic clarity, and features, but the fundamental sound, comfort, and look are still formidable." — TechRadar Review
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Why are you recommending gamepads for World of Warcraft: Forever?
This is because World of Warcraft: Forever is fully compatible with gamepads, complete with a UI with the Xbox control scheme in mind. While there's still room for improvement, it works wonders so far and is a good alternative to play the game for those who don't like playing with a keyboard and mouse.
Do you really need expensive gaming gear for WoW: Forever?
Not really, as World of Warcraft: Forever's gameplay is a lot slower-paced, focusing on open-world exploration so you can go get by with mid-range peripherals.
Modern retail World of Warcraft, on the other hand, plays like a fast-paced boss-rush dungeon crawler, where it feels like you need the most precise keyboard and mouse skills to keep up with other players.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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