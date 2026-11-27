One of the best Xbox controllers we've used is back with new Black Friday deals up to 23% off — including a GTA 6-inspired pad
With precise TMR thumbsticks, Hall-Effect Triggers, and customizable controls, both the wired and wireless GameSir G7 Pro controllers are must-haves this Black Friday at these prices.
Black Friday is finally here, and it's kicking things off with deals on some of the best Xbox controllers around, and they're the ones we consider to be mechanically superior to Microsoft's offerings.
These include the GameSir G7 Pro Wired controller for Xbox, now 20% off at $63.99 on Amazon (down from $79.99), and its wireless Zenless Zone Zero Edition counterpart at Best Buy for $99.99 (down 23% from $129.99).
There's also a Grand Theft Auto 6-inspired 'Ocean Breeze' variant of the GameSir G7 Pro Wired Controller on sale for $71.99 at Amazon (down 20% from $89.99).
"The GameSir G7 Pro is a fantastic controller, especially for just $80. You're getting an excellent core gaming experience bolstered by more features than you can shake a stick at, and wireless connectivity with ALMOST everything." — Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
This "Ocean Breeze" captures the tropical vibes of Grand Theft Auto 6's Florida-inspired setting while maintaining the strong durability and precise, responsive controls of regular GameSir G7 Pro controllers.
"GameSir has done it again with the G7 Pro, a controller that’s up to the high quality I’ve come to expect from the brand, but with a few extra quirks and features to make it even more appealing." ~ Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor at TechRadar
TechRadar Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
Why buy the GameSir G7 Pro controller for Xbox?
The GameSir G7 Pro Wired is a marvelous Xbox controller that puts the standard one to shame, especially if you prefer wired controllers like me. It performs extraordinarily well thanks to its TMR Thumbsticks and Hall Effect Triggers offering greater degrees of precise in-game aiming, shooting, and movement.
It also features up to 1,000Hz polling rates on PC, which greatly reduces input delay, a comfy yet sturdy ergonomic build with rubberized grips, four extra remappable buttons, and Tri-Mode Connectivity with Xbox (Wired), PC (Wired and 2.4G wireless), and Android (Bluetooth).
You can also swap out its faceplate, D-Pad, and thumbsticks to suit your preferences.
If you prefer wireless Xbox controllers, then the Zenless Zone Zero Edition of the GameSir G7 Pro is more your speed. It similarly wowed our friends at TechRadar for featuring all the great hallmarks of its wired counterpart, with the bonus of 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for Xbox consoles.
Why the GameSir G7 Pro ZZZ sits on my desk daily
Sean Endicott writes about Windows, Xbox, and other tech. His GameSir G7 Pro has been extensively tested by a toddler who enjoys dropping controllers onto hard surfaces.
My young daughter is now walking, talking, and sleeping through the night. Those are exciting for the obvious reasons, but a side benefit is that I now have a bit more time to game.
When I play games, my controller of choice is the GameSir G7 Pro Zenless Zone Zero Edition. It's comfortable, customizable, and sturdy enough to be dropped by a toddler without picking up any scuffs or cracks.
The TMR sticks feel as good today as they did when I first started using the controller, and I haven't had to worry about stick drift. I also switch between genres a lot, so the ability to swap the Hall Effect triggers between modes comes in handy whether I'm playing a shooter or something more relaxed.
It feels like the GameSir G7 Pro was built for my specific setup because of how much it can be customized. I've spent hours tweaking sticks, d-pads, and button configurations to get everything exactly how I like it.
Honestly, I don't see myself buying another controller until my daughter is old enough to play games with me. When that day comes, I'll probably get her an Xbox Nano Controller while I stick with my GameSir G7 Pro.
Do I need Amazon Prime for this deal?
The GameSir G7 Pro controllers on sale at Amazon will require an Amazon Prime membership to access, though as one of many bonuses, you will get faster shipping options.
As the Black Friday weekend kicks off, we'll likely see more Amazon Prime-exclusive deals.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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