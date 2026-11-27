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Black Friday is finally here, and it's kicking things off with deals on some of the best Xbox controllers around, and they're the ones we consider to be mechanically superior to Microsoft's offerings.

These include the GameSir G7 Pro Wired controller for Xbox, now 20% off at $63.99 on Amazon (down from $79.99), and its wireless Zenless Zone Zero Edition counterpart at Best Buy for $99.99 (down 23% from $129.99).

There's also a Grand Theft Auto 6-inspired 'Ocean Breeze' variant of the GameSir G7 Pro Wired Controller on sale for $71.99 at Amazon (down 20% from $89.99).

Why buy the GameSir G7 Pro controller for Xbox?

The inner workings of a GameSir G7 Pro controller (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The GameSir G7 Pro Wired is a marvelous Xbox controller that puts the standard one to shame, especially if you prefer wired controllers like me. It performs extraordinarily well thanks to its TMR Thumbsticks and Hall Effect Triggers offering greater degrees of precise in-game aiming, shooting, and movement.

It also features up to 1,000Hz polling rates on PC, which greatly reduces input delay, a comfy yet sturdy ergonomic build with rubberized grips, four extra remappable buttons, and Tri-Mode Connectivity with Xbox (Wired), PC (Wired and 2.4G wireless), and Android (Bluetooth).

You can also swap out its faceplate, D-Pad, and thumbsticks to suit your preferences.

If you prefer wireless Xbox controllers, then the Zenless Zone Zero Edition of the GameSir G7 Pro is more your speed. It similarly wowed our friends at TechRadar for featuring all the great hallmarks of its wired counterpart, with the bonus of 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for Xbox consoles.

Why the GameSir G7 Pro ZZZ sits on my desk daily

Sean Endicott Social Links Navigation News Writer Sean Endicott writes about Windows, Xbox, and other tech. His GameSir G7 Pro has been extensively tested by a toddler who enjoys dropping controllers onto hard surfaces.

My young daughter is now walking, talking, and sleeping through the night. Those are exciting for the obvious reasons, but a side benefit is that I now have a bit more time to game.

When I play games, my controller of choice is the GameSir G7 Pro Zenless Zone Zero Edition. It's comfortable, customizable, and sturdy enough to be dropped by a toddler without picking up any scuffs or cracks.

The TMR sticks feel as good today as they did when I first started using the controller, and I haven't had to worry about stick drift. I also switch between genres a lot, so the ability to swap the Hall Effect triggers between modes comes in handy whether I'm playing a shooter or something more relaxed.

It feels like the GameSir G7 Pro was built for my specific setup because of how much it can be customized. I've spent hours tweaking sticks, d-pads, and button configurations to get everything exactly how I like it.

Honestly, I don't see myself buying another controller until my daughter is old enough to play games with me. When that day comes, I'll probably get her an Xbox Nano Controller while I stick with my GameSir G7 Pro.

Do I need Amazon Prime for this deal? The GameSir G7 Pro controllers on sale at Amazon will require an Amazon Prime membership to access, though as one of many bonuses, you will get faster shipping options. As the Black Friday weekend kicks off, we'll likely see more Amazon Prime-exclusive deals.

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