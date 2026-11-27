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It's Black Friday time, and given the ongoing component crisis that has caused PC prices to absolutely skyrocket over the last year, we need every saved dollar we can get. That's why, this Best Buy deal on a Surface Laptop 13-inch that brings it down to just $599 while stocks last should not be missed this weekend.

Save 37% ($350) Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch (2026): was $949.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Surface Laptop 13-inch is Microsoft's entry-level laptop, and you can get it for LESS than a MacBook Neo right now for Black Friday. Powered by a Snapdragon X and 8GB RAM, and featuring a touchscreen, all-day battery life, and a premium build quality.

Surface Laptop 13-inch is finally worth it at $599

When the Surface Laptop 13-inch first launched, I said it was too expensive. That was before the component crisis. Earlier this year, Microsoft raised the price of the Surface Laptop 13-inch, which now usually starts at $949. That's an outrageous price that nobody should buy this laptop at.

But today, for Black Friday, it's just $599. That's a $350 dollar saving, which makes this an incredible deal right now. It undercuts the MacBook Neo easily, which this laptop competes with almost head to head. Except it surpasses Apple's cheapest offering in a number of areas.

Firstly, it has a touch screen, something that is reserved exclusively for the most expensive MacBook's. It also has a fingerprint reader, something you won't find on the entry-level MacBook Neo. It has longer battery life too, thanks to its larger battery cell and efficient Snapdragon X SoC under the hood that competes healthily against the A18 Pro.

That Snapdragon X chip is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, which should be more than enough for day to day productivity tasks such as browsing the web, handling email, joining calls on Teams/Slack, and streaming music/video with a little bit of light photo editing on the side.

If the Surface Laptop 13-inch isn't to your taste, but you definitely want a to buy a Surface of some kind this weekend, make sure you check out our best Surface deals hub that's live right now for the most up to date deals on Surface PCs!

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