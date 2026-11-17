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Black Friday laptop deals are ramping up, and one in particular caught my eye: Samsung's latest Galaxy Book6 with Intel's latest Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake) processor. Right now, Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Book6 for $999.99 (down from $1,349.99), saving you a generous $350.

This 14-inch Copilot+ PC pairs a modern Core Ultra 7 CPU with 16GB of RAM and an NPU rated for up to 49 TOPS to handle local AI tasks and their relevant apps. It's a strong choice for productivity, AI-assisted workflows, multitasking, and remote work.

Why buy this laptop?

This 14-inch Galaxy Book6 is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 355 and 16GB of RAM, giving it more than enough performance for productivity work, including multitasking, spreadsheets, document editing, web browsing, and video calls for remote workers. It also qualifies as a Copilot+ PC, as it includes an integrated NPU rated at up to 49 TOPS, enabling low-power, local AI tasks without depending on the cloud.

For visuals, Samsung includes a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display, a slim aluminum chassis measuring just 0.59 inches in thickness, and battery life rated for a full day. Samsung's ecosystem also makes perfect sense if you already own a Galaxy smartphone with features like cross-device file transfers that work out of the box.

At $999.99, the Galaxy Book6 mixes efficient performance, 14-inch portability, all-day battery life, and local AI-ready components. If you're looking for a new laptop ahead of Black Friday, it's a deal well worth considering. We're big fans of Samsung's Galaxy Book range, and we're always trying to sing their praises.

Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal? Even if you're hesitant to buy before Black Friday, looking at Best Buy's 'Price Match Guarantee' shows that it may allow eligible customers to request a refund of the difference if Best Buy lowers its own price during the applicable return window: "If our price goes lower during the holiday season, we’ll match it."

Can its RAM and SSD be upgraded? The Book6's RAM can't be swapped as it's soldered in place. The SSD, however, can be swapped out for a larger variant later if you need more space.

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