This Snapdragon X-powered Windows laptop just dropped below $800, delivering OLED visuals and all-day battery life

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Not everyone needs a premium Windows laptop with flagship performance. Sometimes, all it takes is a PC to handle email, Office apps, web browsing, and video calls with strong battery life and a crisp display to get the job done.

Some modern mid-range laptops have become a tougher sell as prices continue to climb from the ongoing memory crisis. Thankfully, Amazon's time-limited deal has dropped HP's OmniBook 5 laptop to $789.99 after its price has fluctuated over the past year. While it isn't a lowest-ever drop, it's certainly a fairer price.

Why buy this laptop?

Spec highlights for the HP OmniBook 5 16-inch laptop. (Image credit: HP)

This laptop features Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processor and 16GB of RAM. Pair that with an NPU capable of 45 TOPS, and the HP OmniBook 5 can handle web browsing, mid-level productivity tasks like typing reports, and local AI-empowered tasks.

It also features a 512GB SSD to store data, a thin design that's able to keep itself cool, a 2K OLED display capable of rendering images with sharp images and vibrant colors to give your work greater clarity, and best of all, a massive battery life of up to 34 hours and 45 minutes before needing a recharge.

So if you need a laptop that will last you all day at the office and doesn't require heavy-duty engineering, the HP OmniBook 5 should be on your list for your next choice.

Can I upgrade its RAM? No, you can't upgrade the HP OmniBook 5 16-inch laptop's RAM as it's soldered in place.

Can I run everyday apps on it? Mainstream apps like Microsoft Office, Google Chrome, and Zoom will run on the Windows on ARM-based HP OmniBook 5 with no issues. However, advanced Adobe apps like Premiere Pro and After Effects, legacy printer drivers, and older, niche enterprise software or corporate-specific VPN clients may need extra effort.

Should I wait for Black Friday for a better deal? It depends on whether you're willing to wait until Black Friday for a bigger discount or if you're in need of a new laptop for work/casual use right now and don't have time to wait for a killer deal. Nevertheless, this is a fair price for its specs.

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