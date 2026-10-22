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Every once in a while, Best Buy will host a lucrative deal on a reliable, mid-range laptop during its "Deal of the Day" sale, and that's especially true now, as the HP Omnibook 3 laptop is available for $599.99 at Best Buy (was $799.99), but only for today.

This laptop is a great mid-range choice for students and office workers alike, with its above-average performance, battery life, and high-contrast OLED display that will help you get through the day.

Why buy the HP Omnibook 3?

The spec highlights for the HP Omnibook 3 laptop. (Image credit: HP)

Our friends at TechRadar have praised and recommended the HP Omnibook 3 in their coverage a couple of times, and it's easy to agree with them. It's a well-made laptop for school learners or desk workers who need a reliable solution for daily homework, assignments, research, creative tasks, and casual use without breaking the bank.

This laptop is equipped with Qualcomm's (8-core) Snapdragon X CPU to give it faster and more responsive performance when running apps, 16GB of RAM to help it multitask multiple apps without slowing it down, and a 512GB SSD to store precious data.

The HP Omnibook 3 also features a 14-inch 2K OLED touchscreen that displays images, videos, and livestreams with crisp and vibrant details, and a massive battery life of potentially up to 41 hours so you won't have to worry about it shutting down during work.

Is it's RAM and SSD upgradeable? The HP Omnibook 3's RAM is soldered, so it can't be upgraded, but its SSD can be removed via its M.2 NVMe SSD slot and replaced with a larger one up to 1TB.

Is it an AI laptop? Yes, the HP Omnibook 3 is an AI laptop as it features Copilot+ PC integration with an NPU capable of 45 TOPS for boosted performance rates while performing local AI-related tasks.

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday? It depends on your situation and needs. If you're not in a hurry and are willing to wait for a better price, then waiting until Black Friday on November 27, 2026, is a valid option. However, if you desperately need a new, high-quality laptop and are concerned that laptop prices are going to get worse thanks to the RAM crisis, then we recommend taking advantage of Best Buy's 25% discount on the HP Omnibook 3, as this deal is only available for today.

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