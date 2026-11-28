I get it; Black Friday/Cyber Monday is a lot. The deals start earlier and earlier; there's so much to sift through, and sometimes it's hard to know what's actually a good deal or not. And then you've got information from all corners of the web telling you what's good and why.

On this site we love sharing great deals with you, our readers, and we love to explain why a product is worth your attention, deal or no deal. But we also know that sometimes, you just want to see a list of the best deals in categories you're interested in, prices, and where to go.

So that's what I've done here. No fluff, no fuss, no blurb, just all the best PC and Xbox-related Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend deals that we, collectively, think you're going to want to know about and where to go to get them. U.S. and UK deals are broken out separately below.

U.S. PC and Xbox Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals

UK PC and Xbox Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals

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