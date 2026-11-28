The best PC and Xbox Black Friday deals that you need to know about — without the fluff
Black Friday weekend can be overwhelming. You know what you're interested in, so here's all the deals you need to know about without wasting your time.
I get it; Black Friday/Cyber Monday is a lot. The deals start earlier and earlier; there's so much to sift through, and sometimes it's hard to know what's actually a good deal or not. And then you've got information from all corners of the web telling you what's good and why.
On this site we love sharing great deals with you, our readers, and we love to explain why a product is worth your attention, deal or no deal. But we also know that sometimes, you just want to see a list of the best deals in categories you're interested in, prices, and where to go.
So that's what I've done here. No fluff, no fuss, no blurb, just all the best PC and Xbox-related Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend deals that we, collectively, think you're going to want to know about and where to go to get them. U.S. and UK deals are broken out separately below.
U.S. PC and Xbox Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals
- GameSir G7 Pro controller (Dragon's Dogma edition):
$79.20$59.40 at Amazon
- GTA 6 (Xbox Series X|S):
$79.99$64.99 at Loaded
- GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC controller:
$79.99$63.99 at Amazon
- Microsoft 365 Personal:
$99.99$69.99 at StackSocial
- Microsoft 365 Family:
$129.99$99.99 at StackSocial
- Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed mouse:
$99.99$56.99 at Amazon
- Surface Laptop 13-inch:
$949.99$599.99 at Best Buy
- HP Omnibook 3:
$599.99$379.99 at Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x:
$1,499$599 at Lenovo
- Geekom A5 mini PC:
$899$466 at Best Buy
- Geekom A9 Max mini PC:
$1,499$1,274 at Best Buy
- MSI Claw A8 handheld gaming PC:
$1,299$979 at Newegg (w/ code BFF628)
- MSI Claw 8 AI+ handheld gaming PC:
$1,299.99$999.99 at Best Buy
- Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming PC:
$989.99$749.99 at Best Buy
- Razer Kraken V4 Pro headset:
$399.99$278.62 at Amazon
- Logitech MX Master 4:
$119.99$109.99 at Amazon
- SteelSeries Aeon Pro controller:
$259.99$209.99 at Amazon
- GTA V (Xbox Series X):
$23.50$14.97 at Walmart
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox):
$19.93$14.97 at Walmart
- Razer Iskur V2 X gaming chair:
$349.99$254 at Amazon
- Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard:
$129.99$65.54 at Amazon
UK PC and Xbox Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals
- Acer Predator Atlas 8 handheld gaming PC: £
999£764.10 at Very (w/ code BFSAVE)
- Acer Predator Atlas 7 handheld gaming PC:
£899£799 at Currys
- ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handheld gaming PC:
£499.99£379.99 at Amazon
- Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming PC:
£549£404.10 at Very (w/ code BFSAVE)
- GameSir G7 Pro controller:
£89.99£71.99 at Amazon
- GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC controller
£89.99£71.99 at Amazon
- Xbox Wireless Controller:
£59.99£39.99 at Amazon
- Xbox Wireless Controller X25 edition: £74.99 at Amazon
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (Xbox Series X):
£69.99£47.99 at Amazon
- GameSir X5 Lite Xbox 25 edition mobile controller:
£44.99£38.24 at Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 13 (Snapdragon X Plus):
£899£749 at Currys
- MSI Claw A8 handheld gaming PC:
£829£749 at Currys
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Snapdragon X2 Plus)
£1,099£699 at Currys
- Lenovo Legion Go 2 handheld gaming PC:
£1,049.99£899.99 at Argos
- ASUS ROG Xbox Ally travel case:
£49.99£27.49 at Argos
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Richard Devine is the Managing Editor at Windows Central, where he combines a deep love for the open-source community with expert-level technical coverage. Whether he’s hunting for the next big project on GitHub, fine-tuning a WSL workflow, or breaking down the latest meta in Call of Duty, Forza, and The Division 2, Richard focuses on making complex tech accessible to every kind of user. If it’s happening in the world of Windows or PC gaming, he’s probably already knee-deep in the code (or the lobbies). Follow him on X and Mastodon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.