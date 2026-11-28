We gave this AMD Ryzen 7 CPU 5 stars, and now it’s 25% off for Black Friday
We praised AMD’s Ryzen 7 9700X for its strong single-core performance, gaming chops, and 65W efficiency, and this 25% discount makes the AM5 upgrade even more compelling.
We gave AMD’s Ryzen 7 9700X five stars when we reviewed it, praising its excellent single-core performance, strong gaming results, and efficient 65W design. Now Black Friday has made one of our favorite mid-range AMD processors considerably cheaper.
The Ryzen 7 9700X is down 25% to $254.50 at Amazon, making it a compelling upgrade if you already have, or are building, an AM5 system with DDR5 memory.
"Its single-core performance is a thing to behold, ranking above most of Intel's comparable chips at 125W. Plus, it matches AMD's own gaming CPU champion, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, while remaining cheaper and more power efficient — it's the new mid-range champion." ~ Ben Wilson, Senior Editor
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Should I wait for Cyber Monday for a better deal?
Cyber Monday usually focuses on tech-themed products, but that doesn't mean Amazon will still have stock available for the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X by then. There's a chance this discount will persist through to Monday, but I make no promises. Regardless, this is a solid discount that's worth your consideration.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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