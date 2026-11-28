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We gave AMD’s Ryzen 7 9700X five stars when we reviewed it, praising its excellent single-core performance, strong gaming results, and efficient 65W design. Now Black Friday has made one of our favorite mid-range AMD processors considerably cheaper.

The Ryzen 7 9700X is down 25% to $254.50 at Amazon, making it a compelling upgrade if you already have, or are building, an AM5 system with DDR5 memory.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday for a better deal? Cyber Monday usually focuses on tech-themed products, but that doesn't mean Amazon will still have stock available for the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X by then. There's a chance this discount will persist through to Monday, but I make no promises. Regardless, this is a solid discount that's worth your consideration.

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