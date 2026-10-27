Don't have time to wait for Black Friday deals to upgrade your PC? Newegg already slashed its prices on AMD Ryzen bundles

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With AI continuing to jack up the prices of crucial motherboards, RAM, CPUs, and other components for PC gamers, many are left hoping Black Friday's price cuts can offer them a much-needed reprieve.

However, some retailers aren't waiting for that. Newegg is offering PC users massive discounts on PC bundles that feature high-end AMD processors, DDR5 RAM, and compatible motherboards to help satisfy your high-end gaming needs at lower prices.

FAQ

How long will these discounts last? These discount deals will run until October 31, 2026, or while stocks last.

Why are these bundles good for gaming? They're great for gaming, as AMD Ryzen CPUs paired with 32GB DDR5 RAM boost most modern AAA titles while keeping performance stable. Plus, these bundles include future-proof AM5 motherboards, all while saving you money, as many of these components are sold for higher prices when bought separately.

Should I wait until Black Friday for a better deal? It depends on your wants and needs. Are you looking to upgrade your PC gaming rig to play next-gen AAA PC games at higher performance rates, and you don't want to wait until Black Friday for a better deal? Then use Newegg's discounted bundles. If you can hold out for bigger discounts and aren't in any hurry to play any intense PC games at the moment, waiting for Black Friday's discounts on November 27, 2026, is also a valid option.

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