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It's a rough time to be shopping for PC hardware and laptops. Believe me, as a PC gamer, I know the struggle. Prices are incredibly high because of AI-driven component shortages, and some relief can go a long way.

That's why I'm happy to share some exclusive discount codes redeemable at Newegg. All codes offer an additional discount on top of any sales that Newegg already has running, so you can absolutely stack sales.

These exclusive deals cover everything from PC components to accessories to pre-built PCs and monitors, giving you plenty of variety. I've rounded up some eye-catching deals below, and I've also made this quick-hit list of discounts with links to Newegg for each broader category.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category (with link) Discount code Amount Cases FUTURECASE3 3% (up to $50) PSUs FUTURECASE3 3% (up to $50) SSDs FUTURESSSD3 3% (up to $50) PC Accessories FUTUREACPC3 5% (up to $30) Laptops FUTURENB3 3% (up to $100) Gaming Laptops FUTURENB3 3% (up to $100) Desktops FUTUREDPC3 3% (up to $100) Monitors FUTUREMN3 3% (up to $50) WD HDD FUTUREHD3 3% (up to $50)

Save even more on PC hardware at Newegg with these exclusive discount codes

PC case Save 10% ($13) Lian Li LANCOOL 217 Walnut: was $132.99 now $119.99 at Newegg

Lian Li's LANCOOL 217 ATX PC case has a slick walnut finish on the front and outstanding air flow throughout. It comes with five pre-installed fans. It's currently on sale for $119.99, and you can get an extra 3% off with exclusive code FUTURECASE3 at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

PSU Save 18% ($30) Corsair RM850x ATX: was $169.99 now $139.99 at Newegg

Corsair's highly-rated 850W fully modular PSU is ideal for most gamers with mid-range systems, and it's currently on sale for $139.99. Get an extra 3% off with exclusive code FUTURECASE3 at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

SSD Save 39% ($250) Samsung 990 PRO 2TB: was $639.99 now $389.99 at Newegg

Storage is crazy expensive these days, so this discount on one of the best SSDs on the market is a nice change. It's currently $250 off at Newegg, and you can save another 3% by using exclusive code FUTURESSSD3 at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

AiO Save 41% ($45) MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 360: was $109.99 now $64.99 at Newegg

A 360mm AiO liquid CPU cooler is what you want in your high-performance PC, and the best part is that you don't have to spend more than you would on an air cooler. MSI's MAG Coreliquid A13 is already down to $64.99 at Newegg, and you can save another 5% with code FUTUREACPC3 at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Save more on Windows PCs and monitors with our special discounts

Copilot+ PC Save 15% ($170) Microsoft Surface Laptop 13": was $1,149.99 now $979.99 at Newegg

Microsoft's 13-inch Surface Laptop has a Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an FHD+ touch display, altogether making it an outstanding portable option for students, home, or general use. It's now down to $979.99, and you can save 3% more when you use code FUTURENB3 at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Gaming PC Save 17% ($350) HP Omen Max 16: was $2,099.99 now $1,749.99 at Newegg

With a Core Ultra 7 255HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 5070 mobile GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and 15.6-inch FHD+ display at 165Hz, this HP gaming laptop will handle anything you throw its way. It's down to $1,749.99 right now, and you can take off an extra 3% with code FUTURENB3. Read more Read less ▼

Gaming PC Save 6% ($100) ABS Cyclone Aqua: was $1,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Newegg

Newegg's ABS pre-built brand is one I can recommend after testing, and this model has a Core i7-14700F CPU, RTX 5060 Ti GPU with 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of DDR5 memory. It's $100 cheaper already, and you can shave off another 3% with code FUTUREDPC3. Read more Read less ▼

Gaming monitor Save 42% ($230) Acer Predator X27U: was $549.99 now $319.99 at Newegg

Acer's Predator X27U delivers a 26.6-inch QD-OLED panel with incredible color and contrast. It hits 1440p with a 240Hz refresh rate, and it comes with AMD FreeSync Premium support. It's down to $319.99 right now, but you'll save an extra 3% with code FUTUREMN3. Read more Read less ▼

Bonus deals on WD hard drives

FAQ

How do I redeem these exclusive codes at Newegg? To redeem a special discount code, add the item you want to buy to your Newegg cart. Then navigate to the cart, click "Add Promo Code" on the right side of the windows, and add the code.

Do these exclusive discounts only apply to items already on sale? No. The codes I've listed here can be used on any products within their appropriate segments. A device doesn't have to be on sale to be eligible for the additional discount.

When do these exclusive Future discounts stop working? These additional discounts are live now and are expected to run until November 30. That gives you plenty of time to line up a strong Newegg discount for a bit of extra savings.

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