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Black Friday is headed our way, and before you know it, we'll all be looking at the tail end of an extraordinary sales weekend. But what if I told you that there's no need to delay your deal shopping any longer?

Dell's Black Friday deals are already live, and PC gamers can take advantage of deep cuts on Alienware laptops, desktops, and monitors.

I've collected the best Alienware gaming deals I could find so far at Dell to make shopping that much easier. Happy gaming!

Massive discount Save 45% ($900) Alienware 16 Aurora: was $1,999.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell

Alienware's 16 Aurora is now $900 cheaper than usual, getting you an Intel Core 7 CPU, NVIDIA RTX GPU, and QHD+ display for a lot less. For mid-range PC gamers, this is a steal. CPU: Intel Core 7 240H | GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5050M | RAM: 16GB DDR5 | SSD: 512GB | Display: 16" QHD+ @ 120Hz See at: Dell.com

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RTX 5060 Save 26% ($700) Alienware 16 Aurora: was $2,699.99 now $1,999.99 at Dell

The RTX 5050 in the cheapest Aurora laptop isn't for everyone; thankfully, you can upgrade to the RTX 5060, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD and still save $700. CPU: Intel Core 7 240H | GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5060M | RAM: 32GB | SSD: 1TB | Display: 16" QHD+ @ 120Hz See at: Dell.com Read more Read less ▼

4K QD-OLED Save 30% ($300) Alienware AW3225QF: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Dell

QD-OLED is the best way to play PC games, and this curved 32-inch option from Alienware is a top option across the industry with speedy refresh rate and incredible color. Size: 32" Curved | Resolution: 4K | Panel: QD-OLED | Refresh rate: 240Hz | AS: NVIDIA G-Sync See at: Dell.com Read more Read less ▼

5K OLED Save 9% ($100) Alienware AW3926QW: was $1,099.99 now $999.99 at Dell

Upgrading to a glorious 5K resolution means you drop the QD part of OLED, but it's still a gorgeous picture with a snappy 165Hz refresh rate. This one's features and price are for serious gamers only. Size: 39" Curved | Resolution: 5K | Panel: OLED | Refresh rate: 165Hz | AS: NVIDIA G-Sync + AMD FreeSync Premium Pro See at: Dell.com Read more Read less ▼

Desktop gaming Save 18% ($1,000) Alienware Aurora: was $5,479.99 now $4,479.99 at Dell

Desktop PC prices keep rising and hardware keeps disappearing from shelves, so any savings on an RTX 5080 PC are appreciated. This unit hits high-end performance with tons of RAM and storage in tow. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 285K | GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5080 | RAM: 32GB DDR5 | SSD: 2TB See at: Dell.com Read more Read less ▼

RTX 5090 Save 8% ($1,000) Alienware Area-51: was $12,399.99 now $11,399.99 at Dell

Other than perhaps adding more RAM and storage, this Alienware Area-51 model will keep you at the top of PC gaming performance. Considering you can't buy the 5090 anymore on its own, this is a tempting deal. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 | GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5090 | RAM: 64GB DDR5 | SSD: 2TB See at: Dell.com Read more Read less ▼

Why buy an Alienware laptop, desktop, or monitor?

A look inside the Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop. (Image credit: Alienware)

PC gaming hardware keeps getting pricier as AI gobbles up the world's supply of memory and storage, and at this point, practically any sales you find are worth considering.

Alienware laptops are particularly attractive during Black Friday. Buy one device, and you're ready to PC game until you can't see straight anymore. The fact that the biggest discounts are often found here can't hurt either.

Alienware's desktops also stand out, but the discounts I've found so far are more geared towards PC gaming enthusiasts. I mean that for both price and performance. Still, saving a thousand bucks here or there on a top-tier system with hardware you can't buy anywhere else is something to consider.

Alienware's gaming monitors are arguably the best on the market, and the deals I've laid out here include QD-OLED and standard OLED options. Monitors haven't seen as much of a drastic rise in prices because of hardware shortages, and Dell's deals knock them down further.

Should I wait for Black Friday to buy Alienware? There's always a small chance that prices will drop further during Black Friday, at Dell or elsewhere. Nevertheless, Dell lists these deals under Black Friday savings, so there's a good chance that they're locked in for the big day. Keep in mind that Cyber Monday falls on November 30, though judging by years past, deals don't usually get any better. What I'm saying is that if you see a deal you like, grab it before it's gone!

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